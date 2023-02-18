JUPITER, Fla. — Once a team that far preferred to avoid an arbitration hearing, even if it meant searching for an agreement in the days and hours leading into that hearing, the Cardinals shift to a file-trial team has been successful.

For them.

An arbiter ruled Saturday in favor of the Cardinals after hearing arguments from lefty Genesis Cabrera and the club this past week. Cabrera will receive a salary of $950,000 for the coming season vs. the $1.15 million he had requested from the club. Including a victory, if that's the word, against closer Ryan Helsley earlier in the week, the Cardinals went 2-for-2 in arbitration hearings this year.

Why teams insist on going to hearings to quibble with players of a gap as small as the on Cabrera had is not popular, but it's the system: precedent.

In recent years, many teams have moved like the Cardinals to a file-and-trial approach — that is, if the team and player are unable to make an agreement before the deadline to exchange arbitration requests then the matter will go to a hearing. (The Cardinals have one caveat: They will entertain a multi-year contract with a player even as an arbitration hearing nears.)

The purpose for the move to file-and-trial is twofold. First, it short-circuits the rising popularity of midpoint bargaining which was leading to inflated asks from the players and deflated offers from the team so the sides tug on the midpoint they would ultimately agree on. The Cardinals and other teams wanted to let agents know about the file-and-trial approach so that the request from the player is one the agents can defend, not just one that increases the midpoint.

And same for the teams and the number they offer the player. It's not based on trying to establish a favorable midpoint. It's based on an argument that can won in a hearing.

Second, the commissioner's office and Major League Baseball take an active role in shaping the arbitration process with suggested agreements and ranges for teams with their players. That is meant to put some guardrails on the arbitration system and have it stick to precedence. It is a comparison process. Players are paid based on how they compare with peers, such as players with similar careers, similar playing time, similar statistics, and most of all similar service time.

The deals signed outside of arbitration for players with zero to five years of service time help set the market for within arbitration.

So, teams go to a hearing over a small gap to remain consistent.

Both teams and players acknowledge the acrimony the process can create and see flaws in the process. Until this past year, the arbitration process, which is open to players with at least three years of service time who are not yet free agents, had been an area of great financial growth for players. Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger have been leveraged the arbitration process to significant raises. And as Shohei Ohtani reached arbitration eligible, the two-way star and MVP received a $24.5-million raise to a record $30 million salary.

The gap between the Cardinals' offer and Cabrera's request was one of the smallest in this year's arbitration class.

Before going to the hearing with Cardinals officials, Cabrera said he was ready for whatever they had to say.

He said it's "just the next step" in his career.

This past season, Cabrera went 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA and he had 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. He also walked 20 and allowed 39 hits. His outings became so inconsistent and his velocity dipped so much that at one point during the 2022 season he was optioned to Class AAA Memphis. While there, he had a 7.62 ERA in 10 appearances and 13 innings.

The Cardinals believed that Cabrera was winded by a midseason illness and struggled to recovery completely from that. They also saw the sag in power from his pitches, and this winter they all worked together to seek an improvement.

He returned to camp Saturday and does not have any limitations as he begins the workouts with the bullpen.

Cabrera has been selected for the Dominican Republic's team in the World Baseball Classic. He is not on the active roster, but is expected to be available to the club in the tournament if necessary or wanted for future rounds.

Helsley spoke at length about his arbitration experience Friday.