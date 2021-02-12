Cardinals continue to add depth for spring roster, this time trading for a Mets catcher

Looking to add competition for the backup role and necessary depth at the catcher's position for Class AAA Memphis, the Cardinals acquired a 24-year-old backstop from the New York Mets on Friday morning.

Ali Sanchez, 24, had been designated for assignment by the Mets, and the Cardinals sent cash considerations to Queens to complete the deal.

Sanchez made his major-league debut during the shortened 2020 season, and he collected his first big-league hit. In the minors, he's been a .259 career hitter with a .317 on-base percentage and a .331 slugging percentage. Considered one of the Mets' top 30 prospects entering this past season, Sanchez has a strong defensive reputation and is a classic catch-and-throw add for the Cardinals.

He joins the 40-man roster, bringing its total to 39.

He'll be the ninth catcher for the Cardinals in spring training, which opens this coming Wednesday. The Cardinals added Tyler Heineman earlier this winter on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training and an intent to compete for the backup spot in the majors or starting job at Triple-A Memphis.