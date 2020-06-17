Cardinals continue to sign draft picks, strategically shifting bonus space for spending on others

As part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, each pick in the draft is given a suggested bonus price -- or slot -- and a team's bonus pool is simply the sum of those suggested slots for the team's picks. The Cardinals had a league-high seven picks, and that gave them one of the largest bonus pools going into the modified 2020 draft, at $7,901,100.

How teams carve up that pool is part of the strategy.

In a traditional draft under this setup, it's common for teams to take players who will command a higher bonus in the 11th round and not in the 10th round. The reason why is, by rule, $100,000 of the 11th-rounder's bonus will not count against the cap. All of the 10th-rounder's bonus will. Teams can go 5 percent over the cap by paying a tax, but spending beyond that will result in penalties that include losing future draft picks.

The Cardinals' amateur scouting department, headed by assistant general manager Randy Flores, has been given clearance to spend the bonus purse and what's necessary above it to sign players, while not costing future picks. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, confirmed that in a press call after the final round of the draft.