JUPITER, Fla. — In the final hours of pool play in the U.S. and opening innings of elimination rounds overseas, the World Baseball Classic pitted Cardinal pitcher vs. Cardinal batter with the chance to advance in the balance.

Early Thursday morning, Team Japan had rushed to an early lead when Andre Pallante faced Cardinals teammate Lars Nootbaar and tried to stall for a Team Italia rally. Nootbaar did not do his teammate any favors by ending the at-bat swiftly. Nootbaar, the leadoff hitter for Team Japan, worked Pallante and Pallante’s fastball through an extended at-bat that ended on the seventh pitch.

Nootbaar took it for a called strike three.

Pallante’s outing did not go as smoothly from there. The right-hander did not allow a hit in his inning of work, but he did walk two batters and hit another. That prompted Italia’s manager Mike Piazza to remove Pallante from the game, and the runners Pallante left behind both scored. Japan moved on to win, 9-3, and eliminate Team Italia. Nootbaar will return to Florida as an international sensation with a game set for Monday in Miami.

When Nootbaar left Cardinals camp a few weeks ago, he was bound to be the first U.S.-born player ever for Japan. He returns having launched the pepper-grinder celebration to a new country, and inspired a ramen restaurant to sell “Nootbaar Noodles.” He said he has not tried them.

Nootbaar and Team Japan will face the winner of Friday’s game between Giovanny Gallegos’ Mexico club and the Yadier Molina managed Puerto Rico team.

Nootbaar went one-for-five with two strikeouts in Thursday morning’s early game. Shohei Ohtani started the game and touched 102 mph with his fastball.

Molina’s Puerto Rico club advanced with a upset victory against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night. The celebration on the field was abruptly, shockingly halted when All-Star closer Edwin Diaz crumpled to the ground with a knee injury. Without its closer, Puerto Rico will face the winner of the pool that featured Team USA.

The four Cardinals on Team USA advanced to the elimination rounds in Miami with a 3-2 victory late Wednesday night against Colombia at Chase Field.

In that game, Nolan Arenado went one-for-four.

Paul Goldschmidt walked twice and finished zero-for-two.

Team USA, the second seed out of its pool, will face the winner of the Miami pool, Venezuela, on Saturday night at loanDepot Park.

Cuba advanced with Japan to the rounds in Miami.

Against Team USA, Cardinals minor-league center fielder Oscar Mercado went one-for-three with a run. One of the standout relievers in the tournament, Cardinals minor-leaguer Guillermo Zuniga, punctuated his impressive showing with a scoreless inning – that included facing two of his Cardinals teammates. Zuniga signed with the Cardinals a minor-league free agent this past December, and he came to major-league camp before being reassigned just ahead of the WBC.

On Wednesday night at Chase Field, he pitched a scoreless inning and faced the middle of the U.S. lineup. He struck out Mike Trout on an 89-mph slider that sliced out of the zone. He did the same to Goldschmidt with an 86.5-mph slider. His fastball hummed at 98 mph, and after throwing only fastballs to Arenado, Zunigo got him to groundout on a 97-mph fastball.

The Cardinals had 17 players from their organization participate in the WBC, 14 of them from major-league camp. Here is a rundown of all them – separated by the ones who are moving on in the tournament as teams converge on Miami and the players who are returning to Jupiter.

Cardinals advancing to elimination rounds

• Giovanny Gallegos, RHP, Mexico – Cardinals’ setup man pitched two scoreless innings in two appearances as Mexico advanced as the top seed from the same pool as the U.S. club. Gallegos struck out two, and he’s allowed only a single hit in his appearances.

• Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, USA – Through four games, Goldschmidt is three-for-11 (.273) with five runs scored and six walks. He’s reached base more than 50% of the time. Batting third and playing first for the U.S. team, he and teammate Nolan Arenado have been involved in several significant rallies for the club.

• Nolan Arenado, 3B, USA – Arenado dominated the U.S. team’s first game of pool play, and it seems that in each of the games he’s hit a ball down the left-field line at Chase Field that came just foul of being a home run. He has also been one of the leading defensive players thus far in the WBC. Film at 11. He’s batting five-for-15 (.333).

• Lars Nootbaar, CF, Japan – Atop Team Japan’s lineup, Nootbaar has been the table-setter for Ohtani and others. So far in the tournament, he’s batting .368 (seven-for-19) with almost as many walks (four) as strikeouts (five) and two stolen bases. In the first two games of pool play, Nootbaar also had sliding catches in center field. He has scored seven runs with a .500 on-base percentage.

• Miles Mikolas, RHP, USA – The Cardinals’ strapping right-hander’s only appearance in the tournament came after another former Cardinals right-hander, Lance Lynn. On his between-start throw day, Mikolas handled two innings and all three hits but no runs. He struck out two. Mikolas had been announced as the starter for Team USA against Colombia on Wednesday night, but an exhausted bullpen meant a revision to his schedule. That positions him as a possible starter for the elimination game Saturday.

• JoJo Romero, LHP, Mexico – As Mexico advanced, Romero had two appearances and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings. He also had a homer hit off of him for the only run he’s allowed. Romero has some of the sharpest stuff in the Cardinals’ left-handed competition, but that derby has only remained just as crowded in his absence.

• Adam Wainwright, RHP, USA – Starter for Game 1 of Team USA’s tournament run, Wainwright allowed a run on a homer and then stymied Great Britain through four innings. In his first appearance for a national team, Wainwright got the win. He also struck out four.

Cardinals headed back (or already back) at camp

• Tyler O’Neill, OF, Canada – Opened with a thunderous five-for-five and was in the middle of Canada’s lineup while also manning center field. O’Neill, who is expected back in Cardinals’ camp imminently, finished the tournament with a .615 average (eight-for-13). He had four RBIs, five runs, and more walks (five) than strikeouts (four).

• Genesis Cabrera, LHP, Dominican Republic – Threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings for Team Dominicana with a wild pitch and a strikeout. He returns to the Cardinals’ facility with the competition for lefty relief already in progress.

• Andre Pallante, RHP, Italy – Frustrating ending for the right-hander who had pitched three scoreless innings in his first two appearances for Team Italia. He struck out four in those innings and was well on his way to extending his success before the inning flipped on him against Japan early Thursday morning. In three outings, Pallante finished with a 4.50 ERA and two runs allowed on three hits and two walks. He struck out six in four innings.

• Tommy Edman, SS, South Korea – Back on Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday and back in the lineup as soon as this weekend, Edman was two-for-11 (.182) in his three games for South Korea at the Tokyo Dome. He played second base for the national team. He had a couple of RBIs against the Czech Republic, and he made a sterling diving play behind former Cardinals lefty Kwang Hyun Kim.

• Guillermo Zuniga, RHP, Colombia – Dazzled the radar gun by throwing a 102-mph fastball and the five fastest pitches in a pool play game against Mexico. He also was one of Colombia’s top relievers. In two appearances, he pitched three scoreless innings, and the only walk he delivered was an intentional walk. He struck out six and allowed one hit.

• Joseph King, RHP, Great Britain – Started a game for Britain and appeared twice in the pool play at Chase Field. He struck out three, walked three, and allowed a run on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old right-hander was the Cardinals’ ninth-round pick this past draft.

• Matt Koperniak, OF, Great Britain – In four games for Britain, Koperniak went hitless in eight at-bats, scored a run, and also walked twice. He stole a base.

• Oscar Mercado, CF, Colombia – After his run and hit against the U.S. in Wednesday’s late game, Mercado finished the tournament batting .308 (four-for-13) with a double and a run scored. He was also caught twice when attempting to steal.

• Noah Mendlinger, 3B, Israel – A starter for the Team Israel, Mendlinger finished the tournament three-for-10 (.300), and he led the national team in reaching base. He was the only member of the Israel lineup to score at least two runs. The one walk he drew was intentional.