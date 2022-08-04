Cardinals, Cubs headed to London for series in 2023

The oldest rivalry in baseball between two teams that never relocated cities is going international.

Two years later than originally planned, the Cardinals will host the Cubs for a two game series at London Stadium in June 2023, Major League Baseball officially announced Thursday. The series is a rescheduling of the London 2020 games that were canceled due to the pandemic, and this new set will launch MLB’s plan to fan out through Europe with events. The Cardinals, who lobbied for games in the United Kingdom for several years and were chuffed by the idea of playing abroad, will finally get their visit.

London call-waiting.

The two-game series will be played June 24-25 at the home of the EPL’s West Ham United, about a 20 minute walk from the Stratford tube stop on the Jubilee line.

It is the same stadium that hosted the first London ballgames, when the Yankees and Red Sox visited in 2019 for two high-scoring cuppa games.

The games will be two home games for the Cardinals.

The London trip will be part of a new look to the overall schedule in 2023. For the first time, the Cardinals will play all 29 teams. The schedule sends the Cardinals to London in June, and they’ll also have a trip to Seattle at some point in the regular season. The change to the interleague schedule reduces the division games to 14 against NL Central rivals like the Cubs. The two-game trip to London leaves five games at Busch Stadium between the Cubs and Cardinals, and a recent version of the 2023 schedule had all five games coming in one visit from the Cubs.