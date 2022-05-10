Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return

Days after committing to his glove and saying it was enough to stay in the major-league lineup, the Cardinals demoted shortstop Paul DeJong to Class AAA Memphis to give him time to find his swing.

DeJong, 28, was optioned to the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate before Tuesday's game against Baltimore. To take DeJong's spot on the active roster, the Cardinals promoted infielder Kramer Robertson. Edmundo Sosa, the most likely candidate to replace DeJong as the Cardinals' regular shortstop for a stretch, began his rehab assignment with Class AA Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Brendan Donovan is starting at shortstop Tuesday night vs. Baltimore.

Packy Naughton, a lefty, is listed as the starting pitcher.

Through 24 games this season, DeJong hit .130, and he went two-for-16 on the most recent road trip while starting all six of the games.

The slow start to this season is a statistical continuation of the past two seasons, both of which saw DeJong's production offensively drift from his All-Star season and breakout year of 30 home runs in 2019.

Asked by the Post-Dispatch on Sunday about the possibility of going to Memphis to get work there, instead of having to press through at the major-league level, DeJong said that he had not considered that possibility.

"I feel like I can contribute here," DeJong said in the visitors' clubhouse at San Francisco's Oracle Park. "I belong here and I’ll find a way here."

The Cardinals were able to option DeJong to Triple-A because he is a few weeks shy of having enough service time to block the move. He has less than five years of service time, though he would eclipse that mark later this season. He had options remaining because after his promotion from the minors, DeJong won the starting job at shortstop, displacing All-Star Aledmys Diaz from the lineup.

The advanced metrics that illustrate DeJong's struggles so far this season were explored in Tuesday morning's Post-Dispatch (click here).

The Cardinals had three openings on the 40-man roster because of Adam Wainwright and Sosa on the COVID-19 injury list and the recent return of pitcher Aaron Brooks to the Class AAA Memphis rotation. Robertson was added to the 40-man roster before being placed on the active roster for Tuesday game.

Robertson will wear No. 35.

This story will be updated.

