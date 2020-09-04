Cardinals dig into Carpenter's advanced metrics, see 'ways to think about change,' says Mozeliak

CHICAGO — When Matt Carpenter was searching for results back in his salsa days of 2018, he and the Cardinals took solace in the advanced metrics that showed he was hitting the ball hard, just into hard luck.
Even in this abbreviated season, the Cardinals are mining these same numbers to look deeper into Carpenter's .175 average and .590 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS) for explanation, for confirmation of additional playing time.
"I think the difference between then and now – two years ago and today he was having bad luck, but I think one of the bigger differences two years ago to where you are today is his exit velocity, which was higher," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. "When you combine a more robust exit velocity with bad luck it’s easier to explain that things will get better. I do think in this case, there are going to have to be ways to think about change."
In shortened season, time is not on Carpenter's side for a change.
This weekend, the venue might be.
In 78 games at Wrigley Field, Carpenter has hit .261/.361/.460 for a .820 OPS. He has 13 homers and 41 RBIs in those games, and more hits (76) than he has starts (75) on the North Side. If his numbers were stretched to fit a full season played at Wrigley, he would have 26 homers and 85 RBIs to go with that .820 OPS.
During the Cardinals' sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley a year ago, Carpenter had a key homer that elevated the club toward a postseason berth, and earlier this season he played all five games of the Cardinals' first visit to Wrigley. He had a home run and hit .313/.353/.563 for a .915 OPS and five RBIs in the small, ivy-laced sample size.
His 2018 breakout came at the Friendly Confines, where he had one of the finest games ever by a Cardinals hitter with five extra-base hits, seven RBIs, a club record for total bases, and he bowed out of the game toward the end to avoid hitting a home run off a Cubs position player.
It would have been his fourth homer of the game.
Forget salsa. Wrigley has been a salve for Carpenter.
That was the peak game of Carpenter's hot streak that put him momentarily atop the National League in OPS and into the mix for the MVP. He would eventually finish ninth in the voting -- such a quaint metric -- to go with robust analytics like a career-high average exit velocity (90.7 mph) and a top six percent barrel rate, of 13.7 percent. These are the trappings of a hitter who powered his way to production.
The shift came quickly in the next season.
In his past 155 games -- the rough equivalent of a complete season -- Carpenter has hit .218/.335/.369 with a .704 OPS. With 100 being the league average, he has a 88 OPS+. Carpenter has far more walks (79) than extra-base hits (41) in that stretch, though 40 percent of his hits have been for extra bases because slipping singles past that second baseman in shallow right has become trickier.
Beyond defensive shifts, one of the concerns as his batting average drifted toward career-low depths in 2019 was that his average exit velocity also declined – to 200th in the league, at 88 mph, according to Baseball Savant.
This season it’s up slightly to 88.9 mph on 51 batted balls, according to Statcast, and so is his percent of hits in the sweet spot, 35.2 percent to 47.1 percent. But the combination of that and a .182 average to start Wednesday’s game has the Cardinals considering changes – that he could make.
The advanced metrics show where he has drifted this season, and where there are hints of how to adjust. Carpenter has an expected slugging percentage of around .200 on off-speed pitches. He has seen his whiff percentage spike from 25.7 percent a year ago to 35.3 percent so far this season.
His contact within the strike zone has dropped from 81.2 percent to 73.8 percent, and he's been hitting more pitches outside the zone.
One of the things that teams can do with the mix of advanced metrics is determine the damage expected from a hitter's blend of launch angle, hard-hit contact, barrel-rate, and many others. On Baseball Savant, one of these expected numbers is XSLG -- or expected slugging percentage. It's the kind of number that allowed us to know, for example, that Dylan Carlson earlier this season hit a ball with an exit velocity and launch angle that is a base hit 80 percent of the time, just not when his liner was caught with a leaping stab by the outfielder.
The XSLG takes all these individual ingredients and tries to give the hitter a picture beyond the baseball card stats. It's the gumbo of advanced stats.
Carpenter's XSLG is .359, better than his actual SLG of .250. But the Cardinals expect better than that.
“He’s certainly someone who is going to continue to get opportunities, and hopefully he can make those adjustments,” Mozeliak said. “The good news is he does still make hard contact. Trying to make those adjustments on the fly are tough. In a season of 60 games, it might be even tougher.”
