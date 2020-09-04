Cardinals dig into Carpenter's advanced metrics, see 'ways to think about change,' says Mozeliak

Beyond defensive shifts, one of the concerns as his batting average drifted toward career-low depths in 2019 was that his average exit velocity also declined – to 200th in the league, at 88 mph, according to Baseball Savant.

This season it’s up slightly to 88.9 mph on 51 batted balls, according to Statcast, and so is his percent of hits in the sweet spot, 35.2 percent to 47.1 percent. But the combination of that and a .182 average to start Wednesday’s game has the Cardinals considering changes – that he could make.

The advanced metrics show where he has drifted this season, and where there are hints of how to adjust. Carpenter has an expected slugging percentage of around .200 on off-speed pitches. He has seen his whiff percentage spike from 25.7 percent a year ago to 35.3 percent so far this season.

His contact within the strike zone has dropped from 81.2 percent to 73.8 percent, and he's been hitting more pitches outside the zone.