Cardinals exploring plans to hold second spring training at Busch Stadium

Mozeliak said it’s obvious that the players would have to use the field in shifts — and that may help the team meet social distancing guidelines at the same time. Before closing the facility at Jupiter to official workouts, the Cardinals described a concept of having workouts by group — big-league infielders, backup infielders, outfielders, and pitchers and catcher at various times. Using Busch Stadium for spring training would also mean streamlining the roster, but it would centralize the team’s work and bring some baseball activity back to the city sooner.

As with any return of baseball, city policies and municipal guidelines as well as the best-practices suggested by the CDC and Major League Baseball would govern the amount of players, officials, and people in general that can gather at the ballpark. Major League Baseball expects to return for spring training and games in front of an empty ballpark.

Several players, like pitchers Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, have spent the quarantine in St. Louis. As of last week, a few other players had started exploring how to return to St. Louis to their in-season homes, and were considering that move, or had made it.

Asked if the Cardinals had an idea on the minimum length of a second spring training, Mozeliak said there wasn't a precise, settled time.