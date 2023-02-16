JUPITER, Fla. — Part of the Cardinals’ plan to improve one of the most powerful swings in camp begins by having Moises Gomez not swing at all.

Gomez, a record-setting slugger in the minor leagues, spent time Thursday morning on the back fields standing near home plate and watching, from that vantage point, as teammates threw their bullpen sessions. Gomez had a bat in his hands, and every so often would step back from the plate to break the tension with a light swing, but he was not there to hit.

He was there to watch.

“There was times he’s going to be working on his actual swing,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “And there are parts of his days that he’s working on recognizing pitches and making decisions.”

Gomez, 24, signed with the Cardinals a little more than a year ago as a minor-league free agent. He had been a touted prospect in Tampa Bay’s organization, but he lost a path to the majors and a spot in those rankings as minor-league baseball closed for the 2020 season. The right-handed-hitting outfielder lost some weight, improved his fitness, and promptly obliterated all expectations and a power record in his first full season with the Cardinals.

In a season split between Class AA and Class AAA, Gomez hit 39 homers to set the new record for home runs in a single by season for a Cardinals’ minor-league affiliate.

The power is legit.

It’s impossible to miss at BP.

It’s the misses that has the Cardinals’ attention.

Gomez had a .294 average, a .371 on-base percentage, and within his 442 at-bats he also had 174 strikeouts. The swing-and-miss element of his game had the Cardinals’ big-league staff talking as camp opened and plotting how to structure Gomez’s spring training schedule. The length of this camp allowed for them to install workouts within his prep to improve his command of the strike zone. Some of that is done in the cage with the pitching machines and different drills for pitch recognition and swing decision. In the past players, have just spied pitches from the machine and called out what they were – strike or ball, type of pitch.

For Gomez, some of his time will be spent in the bullpen just taking pitch after pitch as his teammates work on their pitches.

Juan Yepez joined him Thursday morning, and the duo stood near the catcher, right above the plate, and just pantomimed everything about their stance and approach except for the actual swing. Yepez said later that using the bullpens to dial in their strike zone is something he heard Bobby Abreu did. There have been times when Cardinals such as Hall of Fame third baseman Scott Rolen or All-Star Jim Edmonds stood in on bullpens to sharpen their eye – or just offer feedback to the pitchers.

When that drill was done, Gomez went to hit.

The sound gave him away.

“It comes off hard,” Marmol said. “He’s actually done well. This is a guy who understands what he did well which is impact the ball at an extremely favorable rate but also there’s some swing-and-miss in hi game. Taking a dive into that – where that swing-and-miss is and how to eliminate it is the key. He’s done a really nice job over the last week of being down here and going through a progression to make sure he cuts that number down.”

In first live BP, Wainwright faces MVP duo

Before taking the mound for his first live batting practice session of spring training, Adam Wainwright leaned over to one of the hitters he would be facing.

“What do you want to work on?” he asked Paul Goldschmidt.

“I’d like to work on 95-mph fastballs,” Goldschmidt grinned.

Wainwright instead slipped an off-speed pitch by the reigning National League MVP. He did not have as much luck getting what appeared to be a sinker past Nolan Arenado. Wainwright and Jake Woodford were the first two pitchers of camp to throw live BP. Another swarm of pitchers will face hitters Friday.

Throughout this winter, Woodford has been working on throwing his slider with a grip he plucked off YouTube and with an intent for more velocity. That’s giving it a tighter shape and taking away time for a hitter to recognize it. Woodford copied the grip used by Freddy Peralta – holding the pitch just a tick to the side of a usual grip, so that his fingers are pressing down on the seams, not laced over them.

The look of the slider was apparent against Dylan Carlson when, batting from the left side, he took one that had a hard bite back into the strike zone.

A dizzying drill

On the back fields, the catchers encountered one of the more challenging drills from the first week of camp. A coach set up the pitching machine to send popups hurtling into the air. He would have three baseballs and one catcher waiting to have to chase the popup. The coach fed the ball into the machine, let one fly straight up. When the ball got to its apex, the coach would drop in another ball, and when that reached its apex, in came the third ball. The catcher had to track all three.

So, are jersey ads coming?

The short answer: yes. The long answer includes the fact that the Cardinals are not sure when. The Cardinals continue to weigh interest from a few companies who wish to put ads on the jerseys for at least the coming season. Ad space on jerseys was agreed upon during the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations of a year ago, and there have been a few teams to quickly launch right into agreements. San Diego will sport a Motorola patch on their jerseys, and the Boston Red Sox have a blocky MassMutual logo affixed to their sleeves.

The Cardinals are not sure if they’ll have ads on the jersey to open the season, though they continue to discuss that possibility. An official with the team said they can add the advertisement at any point in time during the season, so it’s not on a deadline.

There will be ads on some parts of the uniform, such as the Cardinals’ batting helmets, for the series in London, as there were when the Cardinals played in Mexico.

