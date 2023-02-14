JUPITER, Fla. — When Willson Contreras returned to his Florida home following this past season, he unpacked a souvenir he got during one of the Cubs visits to Busch Stadium. Yadier Molina, his “idol,” had given him a home Cardinals jersey, complete with No. 4, MOLINA, and a note.

Contreras held it up and decided to try it on.

“Do you like it?” he asked his wife.

“I looked good,” Contreras said later. “It looked so different. But I love it.”

They jersey he tried on just as his free agency began turned out to be the jersey he’ll wear for this season and several more after signing with the Cardinals to replace the retired Molina.

Contreras has been coming to the Cardinals’ complex a few times a week for several weeks, and his official workouts with the team will begin Thursday. This week, he already caught Jack Flaherty’s bullpen, and in previous visits he’s been the catcher behind the plate as Adam Wainwright worked through his bullpens. Contreras said his plan is to catch two bullpens a day, and then get his hitting workout in. He was one of the final big-league players in from the back fields Tuesday after taking a round of batting practice.

A Cub in his entire career before signing with the archrival Cardinals, Contreras has described a few times how present the Cardinals have been for him.

He acknowledged privately to manager Oliver Marmol and John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, that he does not want to be liked by opponents, and that edge can give off the wrong impression about him until he’s on the same side. He said publicly that he doesn’t play to be liked by the opposing team.

Even before playing against the Cardinals, he found himself watching videos to learn how to play as a Cardinal. When Contreras made the transition to catcher as a young player in the Cubs’ organization, he watched video of Molina.

“How great his defense was year after year after year,” Contreras said. “That never changed. That never got away from him.”

Contreras said he has spoken to Molina a few times, briefly, since signing a five-year, $87.5-million deal with the Cardinals in December. The nine-time Gold Glove-winning catcher offered Contreras some insight into the Cardinals’ pitchers and some about Cardinals’ camp. Contreras called it “old school” when asked how it was different from Arizona spring training with the Cubs. He was careful to say that he does not talk with Molina often, especially as Molina preps to manage Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

But he will.

He will be in touch.

“He’s going to be there for me,” Contreras said.

He already gave him a gift that helped him see the future.

Stubby Clapp gets ‘tips’ from Lars Nootbaar

On the back fields Tuesday, during informal workouts for players not yet officially in camp, Lars Nootbaar launched a series of pitches over the fence. The wind was blowing out just enough that Nootbaar said it was OK to enjoy the flight of some hits.

His teammates suggested that he “tip” the batting practice pitcher.

Stubby Clapp, the Cardinals’ first-base coach and infield coordinator, doesn’t always throw batting practice during the season, but he might be recruited to do so now that the Cardinals are without one of their usual BP arms. Clapp received raves for his pitches from Nootbaar, who watched several soar over the fence. Nootbaar said Clapp “delivers them firm,” and that his pitches “get right on you.” He works fast, but he doesn’t keep the ball on the ground.

This past season, Nootbaar mostly took BP against hitting coach Jeff Albert, who would sometimes throw to as many as two groups. Kleininger Teran, the team’s bullpen catcher, throws to Group 1, and he was the pitcher Albert Pujols took to Dodger Stadium for the home run derby.

Skip Schumaker leaving to manage the Marlins and Albert’s departure to organizing the hitting instruction throughout the Mets’ system gives the Cardinals openings for BP pitcher.

Just another place on the team up for grabs.

Wainwright: No more ‘Ty Cobb’ shower heads

In his 20th spring training with the Cardinals, so much of being back in Jupiter, Fla., is the same for Adam Wainwright – the same beloved restaurants, the same route to work, the same locker and same clubhouse and same six pack of bullpen mounds.

But some of the same he’d like to see changed.

Like the same old shower heads.

“Being able to check in to the same spot with the same carpet and the same shower heads that Ty Cobb showered in, no,” Wainwright said. “They need to update this facility a little bit for big-league standards. We’re spoiled brats, you know. Out west (in the Cactus League), they’ve got it really good. People come here and they go, ‘OK, we’re going to go to work here.’ That is a good thing. When you come here, you don’t fall in love with anything inside those doors really.”

That is about to change just after Wainwright retires. A $108-million makeover of the entire Roger Dean Stadium campus is scheduled to start when Marlins and Cardinals leave their shared facility for the regular season. The upgrades will include a new gym for each team’s building and brand-new, posh clubhouses, right down to the televisions and WiFi.

Forget Ty Cobb.

They won’t even be the ones Adam Wainwright used.

“It would be nice to have a better spring training facility,” Wainwright said. “I will go on record saying that, and I feel OK about that because I’m old and I’m about to retire.”

Numbers game

Jordan Montgomery, who arrived in camp Tuesday, swapped numbers so that he’s back to the No. 47 he wore as a New York Yankees pitcher last season before the trade to the Cardinals. Swapped for center fielder Harrison Bader at the trade deadline, Montgomery also wore Bader’s No. 48 for the second half of the season.

Catching prospect Ivan Herrera switched from No. 47 to No. 48 to accommodate.

Juan Yepez changed to No. 13 for the coming season. Top prospect Jordan Walker comes to camp to find a No. 67 hanging in his locker. Tink Hence has No. 95, and Masyn Winn has No. 80 assigned to him for camp. Bench coach Joe McEwing will wear No. 77. Bullpen coach Julio Rangel will sport No. 74.