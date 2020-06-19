Cardinals finalize agreement with Oklahoma lefty Prater, their third-round pick

A pitcher his college coach believes the Cardinals “stole” with the 93rd overall pick in this month’s draft, Levi Prater finalized a contract with the club late Friday night, on the eve of his birthday.

Prater, who turns 21 on Saturday, had 33 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for Oklahoma before the season came to an abrupt end. The terms of his bonus were not immediately available, though the slot value for his spot in the draft is $627,900. The Cardinals have officially signed three of their seven picks, and sources have confirmed they have an agreement in place with Mizzou pitcher Ian Bedell. His agreement will be greater than his slot value, meaning the Cardinals may delay finalizing his deal until other fourth-rounders sign.

The Cardinals have finalized deals with outfielder Alec Burleson (70th overall) and their fifth-round pick, outfielder LJ Jones IV.

The team remains optimistic it will sign all seven selections in this year's radically abbreviated, five-round draft. The Cardinals have also announced the signing of eight undrafted free agents.