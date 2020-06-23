Cardinals finalize deal for first-round pick Jordan Walker

While uncertainty abounds as to where and when the Cardinals will be able to gather their top prospects and hold a camp of some type for minor leaguers, the team wanted to do what it could to give their first-round pick as close to the usual fanfare as possible.

The Cardinals finalized an agreement with 21st-overall pick Jordan Walker on Tuesday and had Walker visit St. Louis to conduct his physical and visit the ballpark.

The team announced the deal in a Zoom conference call with the media, and Walker joined the call from Busch Stadium.

Walker, a high schooler out of Georgia, is a third baseman and power prospect who had committed to Duke and was considered one of the top baseball prospects ever to commit to the Blue Devils. The slot value for the pick was $3,132,300. The bonus Walker received was not announced but it was expected to be in the neighborhood of that slot.

The Cardinals have finalized deals with four of their seven picks. Walker is the first of the high school picks to finalize a deal.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated.

