Cardinals finalize deals for Bader, Reyes as arbitration deadline arrives; awaiting word from Hicks, Flaherty

Center fielder Harrison Bader, one of the elite defensive players at his position, received a significant raise as he and the Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $2-million deal and avoided arbitration before Friday's deadline, a source confirmed for the Post-Dispatch.
Alex Reyes, a longtime prized prospect who asserted himself as a reliever this past season, also agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract for 2021 and avoided arbitration, two sources confirmed.
The deadline for swapping salary figures between teams and their arbitration-eligible players is noon St. Louis time Friday.
The Cardinals continued to have talks with starter Jack Flaherty and closer Jordan Hicks up until the deadline.
The Cardinals have adopted a policy of "file/trial," meaning if they cannot come to an agreement before Friday's deadline then they will intend to proceed to an arbitration hearing next month and all that to decide the player's salary for 2021.
The arbitration process, especially early in a player's career, is geared to reward performance and regular playing time. Bader saw a rise from his salary of $590,100 to the $2 million due in part to his exceptional defensive play, and also the fact that he was an everyday player for the Cardinals in his two seasons leading up to his first crack at arbitration.
Reyes, 26, finished the Cardinals' season as their closer, and he got the save in the team's one playoff victory at San Diego. He joined the club after quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the was part of the teams late-season push for a playoff berth. In 15 games, Reyes had a save and a 3.20 ERA to go with 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
For as many as four years, Reyes was considered the Cardinals' top prospect and he was once ranked the best pitching prospect in all of baseball. Injuries have delayed his breakout in the big leagues.
He is set to come to spring training to compete as a starter for a spot in the rotation.
Bader, 26, hit .226 this past season with a .336 on-base percentage that was an improvement from his career high. He also slugged .443. In his career, he's been a .234 hitter with a .399 slugging percentage. He has emerged as one of the game's finest center fielders and has twice been a runnerup for the Gold Glove Award, his candidacy buoyed by advanced metrics.
