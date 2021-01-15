Cardinals finalize deals for Bader, Reyes as arbitration deadline arrives; awaiting word from Hicks, Flaherty

Center fielder Harrison Bader, one of the elite defensive players at his position, received a significant raise as he and the Cardinals agreed to a one-year, $2-million deal and avoided arbitration before Friday's deadline, a source confirmed for the Post-Dispatch.

Alex Reyes, a longtime prized prospect who asserted himself as a reliever this past season, also agreed to a one-year, $900,000 contract for 2021 and avoided arbitration, two sources confirmed.

The deadline for swapping salary figures between teams and their arbitration-eligible players is noon St. Louis time Friday.

The Cardinals continued to have talks with starter Jack Flaherty and closer Jordan Hicks up until the deadline.

The Cardinals have adopted a policy of "file/trial," meaning if they cannot come to an agreement before Friday's deadline then they will intend to proceed to an arbitration hearing next month and all that to decide the player's salary for 2021.