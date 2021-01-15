Cardinals finalize deals for Bader, Reyes, Hicks before deadline; exchange salary figures with Flaherty

The arbitration process, especially early in a player's career, is geared to reward performance and regular playing time. Bader saw a rise from his salary of $590,100 to the $2 million due in part to his exceptional defensive play, and also the fact that he was an everyday player for the Cardinals in his two seasons leading up to his first crack at arbitration.

Reyes, 26, finished the Cardinals' season as their closer, and he got the save in the team's one playoff victory at San Diego. He joined the club after quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test, and the was part of the teams late-season push for a playoff berth. In 15 games, Reyes had a save and a 3.20 ERA to go with 27 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.

For as many as four years, Reyes was considered the Cardinals' top prospect and he was once ranked the best pitching prospect in all of baseball. Injuries have delayed his breakout in the big leagues.

He is set to come to spring training to compete as a starter for a spot in the rotation.