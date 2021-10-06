Cardinals finalize wild-card roster with Hudson, Flaherty, Mikolas in the bullpen, prospect Yepez on the bench

PASADENA, Calif. — On his first day with the major-league team and first workout with it on a major-league field, Juan Yepez quizzed Paul Goldschmidt about the finer points of playing first base, watched Nolan Arenado for tips on how to play third, and did what he could see see what playing left or right might be like at Dodger Stadium.
He wants to be ready, when the majors call, to play as many four positions.
The majors called Wednesday.
There is only one position the Cardinals have mind: Hitter.
The Cardinals finalized their 26-man roster for the National League wild-card game by Wednesday's deadline. Yepez, a breakout hitter in the minors this season who ascended to Class AAA, was the notable addition to the roster the Cardinals carried through the final weeks of the season.
Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas, two starters, are on the roster. Mikolas said he'll hope to spend the entire game in the dugout as a cheerleader because his role is mostly insurance and long relief should the Cardinals need to cover innings earlier than planned or have someone for extra-innings.
Starters J. A. Happ and Jon Lester are not on the roster as they will be used if the Cardinals advance to the division series. Jake Woodford, likewise, was not on the active roster for the one-game playoff. He pitched Sunday.
A new roster can be submitted for each round of playoffs.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Yepez, the Cardinals designated reliever Seth Elledge for assignment.
There are two wrinkles to the roster that are interesting, and both of them do center around the Cardinals' selection of Yepez. The corner infielder who hit 27 homers and had a .979 OPS in the minors this season did not merit a September callup, in part, because rosters were limited this season to 28 spots. The Cardinals favored pitching depth for those spots.
Now that they've distilled the roster and had a chance to field one without a few starters on it, they have a spot for Yepez. It's common for teams to use that spot for a swift runner, a pinch-runner specialist, or for a third catcher to free up the bat of the backup catcher. The Cardinals don't have the Adron Chambers-like speedster available to them, and neither do the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday. The Cardinals do have Ali Sanchez with the team to be a third catcher, but their actions with the roster suggest they think Yepez would be the better bat off the bench than backup catcher Andrew Knizner.
The roster features five rookies.
There are 10 members of the 26-man roster that were not on the active roster for opening day.
The Dodgers host the Cardinals for a 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time first pitch. Max Scherzer will deliver it to Tommy Edman, and Adam Wainwright will start on the mound for the Cardinals.
The winner of the one-game playoff faces San Francisco in the NL Division Series that starts Friday.
Here is the Cardinals official roster, as submitted:
PITCHERS (12) — LHP Gėnesis Cabrera, RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Giovanny Gallegos, RHP Luis Garcia, RHP Dakota Hudson, LHP Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP T.J McFarland, RHP Miles Mikolas, LHP Andrew Miller, RHP Alex Reyes, RHP Adam Wainwright, RHP Kodi Whitley.
CATCHERS (2) — Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina.
INFIELDERS (8) — 3B Nolan Arenado, INF Matt Carpenter, SS Paul DeJong, 2B Tommy Edman, 1B Paul Goldschmidt, INF Jose Rondón, SS Edmundo Sosa and 1B/3B Juan Yepez.
OUTFIELDERS (4) — CF Harrison Bader, RF Dylan Carlson, OF Lars Nootbaar and LF Tyler O’Neill.
And here is the Dodgers' roster for the game:
PITCHERS (10) — RHP Phil Bickford, RHP Tony Gonsolin, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Joe Kelly, RHP Corey Knebel, RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Blake Treinen, LHP Julio Urías, LHP Alex Vesia,
CATCHERS (2) — C Austin Barnes, C Will Smith.
INFIELDERS (8) —IF/OF Gavin Lux (L), IF/OF Billy McKinney (L), IF/OF Zach McKinstry (L), 1B Albert Pujols, SS Corey Seager, IF/OF Chris Taylor, 3B Justin Turner, IF Trea Turner
OUTFIELDERS (6) — OF Matt Beaty (L), OF Cody Bellinger (L), OF Mookie Betts, OF AJ Pollock, OF Luke Raley, OF Steven Souza Jr.
