Cardinals finalize wild-card roster with Hudson, Flaherty, Mikolas in the bullpen, prospect Yepez on the bench

Starters J. A. Happ and Jon Lester are not on the roster as they will be used if the Cardinals advance to the division series. Jake Woodford, likewise, was not on the active roster for the one-game playoff. He pitched Sunday.

A new roster can be submitted for each round of playoffs.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Yepez, the Cardinals designated reliever Seth Elledge for assignment.

There are two wrinkles to the roster that are interesting, and both of them do center around the Cardinals' selection of Yepez. The corner infielder who hit 27 homers and had a .979 OPS in the minors this season did not merit a September callup, in part, because rosters were limited this season to 28 spots. The Cardinals favored pitching depth for those spots.