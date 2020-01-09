Cardinals finalizing deal to send Jose Martinez, Arozarena to Rays for top pitching prospect

For most of the winter the Cardinals have entertained interest from other teams in their plethora of outfield bats in hopes that a trade would not just offer them talent but also clarity for their roster, and room to maneuver.

In a deal that has been described as "developing" by a source and is in the process of being finalized Thursday evening, the Cardinals are receiving a top pitching prospect, 6-foot-6 lefthander Matthew Liberatore, from the Tampa Bay Rays. ESPN.com first reported the deal as it was in progress.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena is one of the players going to the Rays in the deal, and Jose Martinez, the Cardinals' bat off the bench, is also reportedly in the four-player trade. The teams will swap competitive balance draft picks in 2020, according to a source. The Cardinals are also getting a minor-league player from the Rays' lower affiliates.

The Cardinals have now traded three righthanded-hitting outfielders and distilled their depth at the position so much so that they could continue to explore a reunion with Marcell Ozuna.