Cardinals fire manager Shildt due to 'philosophical differences'

In a stunning move less than a week after he guided the team to the postseason for the third consecutive season, the Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said the move was made due to "philosophical differences."

Shildt had one year remaining on his contract.

The team was 252-199 during his tenure.

Mozeliak said they would begin a search for his replacement in the near future, and he acknowledged that the current staff has at least a couple of candidates. Stubby Clapp has been interviewed before for a manager position.

"You want to make sure that everyone is on the same page," chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

Shildt declined comment at this time.

The timing of the announcement indicates how stunning it is. It is unusual for a National League team to make such a decision and announcement on the same day as an elimination playoff game.