Cardinals Flaherty heads for exam on right shoulder, misses second day of workouts

JUPITER, Fla. — Jack Flaherty missed the second day of Cardinals' spring training to have an extensive review of his right shoulder, and the team is awaiting information from the medical team on the cause of soreness and the next steps for the righthander.

Flaherty was undergoing further reviews after the entry physical this week, manager Oliver Marmol confirmed. Flaherty's name has not appeared on the camp schedule, and the righthander was not present Tuesday. He did participate in some non-throwing activities on the first day of camp.

The team is expecting a course of action by Wednesday morning, an official said.

The Cardinals' opening day starter a year ago, Flaherty had his season interrupted with an oblique strain in late May.

The righthander won his first eight decisions and was 8-1 at the time of the injury. He was speeding toward an All-Star Game appearance as one of the league leaders in several significant pitching categories, and then, in an at-bat against the Dodgers, felt a ripple of concern along his rib cage.

He did not return until August, made three starts, and then missed another month before attempting to contribute to the Cardinals' run into the postseason as a reliever.

The 26-year-old is entering his second year of arbitration eligibility. The team and players must exchange salary figures by March 22. If the sides are unable to reach an agreement, arbitration hearings will be scheduled from there and the process could leak into the regular season.

Two days into camp and two members of the Cardinals' pitching plans have had their schedules slowed. Alex Reyes had an MRI taken of his shoulder Tuesday morning, and the Cardinals are awaiting a review of those results before determining the All-Star closer's next step on the calendar.

Reyes did not throw off a mound during the offseason and could not contact the team for direction due to the lockout. He is several weeks behind the pitchers in camp who have already thrown a live batting practice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

