Cardinals Flaherty sought to raise his voice, bring awareness to racial injustice after 'call to action'

The video that moved millions to the streets in protest and a nation to face the racism through its history and in its present was “a call to action” that Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty said he could not ignore.
In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis under the knee of a police officer, the Cardinals’ opening day starter was one of several high-profile Major League Baseball players who amplified his voice and thoughts on social injustice through social media. Flaherty became more outspoken on Twitter and engaged in advocacy on podcasts, most recently joining former Cardinals Matt Holliday and his wife Leslee on their podcast, “Table Forty,” to discuss why he chose to speak out.
“I think it just finally struck a nerve with everything going on,” Flaherty said Wednesday at Busch Stadium, “Obviously this has been something that was going on for a long time. It kind of struck a nerve watching that video. It felt like we have this platform, we have this opportunity to speak up, we have this opportunity to talk, and to try to do anything we can to make a change.
“It’s just an issue that has gone on for far too long and again it just kind of hit a nerve,” he added. “You see everybody kind of coming together and forcing a call to action.”
In his first time talking with the St. Louis media since the opening of “Summer Camp” at Busch, the Cardinals’ rising ace started by describing why he sought a louder outside voice.
During the stoppage of play due to the pandemic, Flaherty returned to his Los Angeles-area home and maintained a regular throwing program. He also found he had more time on Twitter, and he at times started hosted a live feed on Instagram. The attention both outlets drew became a megaphone for him after Floyd’s death and the protests that spread from the Twin Cities through communities at home and abroad. Flaherty said a group of players struck up a private conversation that was both education and movement.
On Twitter, he shared a petition he signed with the Players Alliance to make Juneteenth a national holiday. In recent days, he’s retweeted news stories about the NBA’s plan to paint Black Lives Matter on the courts used in Orland, and he has retweeted photos of the Reds players wearing Black Lives Matter tee shirts during their workouts.
Asked if he planned to do the same, Flaherty paused.
“Something is in the works,” the righthander said.
Flaherty generated a following for his often sarcastic use of GIFs – short video clips that repeat – during the back and forth between the players’ union and owners on proposals for a return to play. But a lot of his activity was spent calling attention to various articles and statements and marches to condemning racism. On the Fourth of July, he and other peers related to the Players Alliance, shared the following message: “On this Independence Day, may we all remember that none of us are truly free until all of us are free.”
During the video conference with media Wednesday, Flaherty talked about how few African-Americans there are in Major League Baseball and how he wants to find a way to use his status in the game to improve that, to reach youth and encourage interest in baseball.
Flaherty also expressed support for Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the only player to take a knee during the National Anthem, joining the many football players who did to call awareness to racial injustice.
He did so in 2017 – his rookie season.
“Nobody really had Bruce’s back back then,” Flaherty said. “Guys were unsure about what was going how and how to come together and how to do it the right way. I don’t know what to say. To Bruce, all props to Bruce for what he did and standing up for what was right. It’s a special thing that he did. … We kind of wish that we had been there for Bruce and had his back and we were able to come together better back then the way we are now.”
Asked if it was possible that a baseball player would kneel for the anthem when games start later this month in an abbreviated 60-game schedule, Flaherty said: “Absolutely.”
He stressed that his actions, his voice was not to make a political statement.
But still a statement.
“It’s not a political thing. It’s a literally a human rights thing,” Flaherty said. “If that is something that is looked down upon – if it’s looked down upon to advocate for human rights in that way, I don’t really understand that. I think everybody is starting to come together.”
