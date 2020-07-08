Cardinals Flaherty sought to raise his voice, bring awareness to racial injustice after 'call to action'

During the video conference with media Wednesday, Flaherty talked about how few African-Americans there are in Major League Baseball and how he wants to find a way to use his status in the game to improve that, to reach youth and encourage interest in baseball.

Flaherty also expressed support for Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell, who was the only player to take a knee during the National Anthem, joining the many football players who did to call awareness to racial injustice.

He did so in 2017 – his rookie season.

“Nobody really had Bruce’s back back then,” Flaherty said. “Guys were unsure about what was going how and how to come together and how to do it the right way. I don’t know what to say. To Bruce, all props to Bruce for what he did and standing up for what was right. It’s a special thing that he did. … We kind of wish that we had been there for Bruce and had his back and we were able to come together better back then the way we are now.”

Asked if it was possible that a baseball player would kneel for the anthem when games start later this month in an abbreviated 60-game schedule, Flaherty said: “Absolutely.”

He stressed that his actions, his voice was not to make a political statement.