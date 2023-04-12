DENVER — Way back toward the beginning of his career in the majors, Paul Goldschmidt saw how some pulse-racing situations could trap a hitter, lure batters out of their mindset with the carrot of delivering that big, dramatic winner. He decided to try a different approach when both the pressure and bases were packed.

“I just imagine there’s no one on base,” Goldschmidt said.

That was the thought he carried from the on-deck circle to the batter’s box in the seventh inning Tuesday night at Coors Field. A fielding error prolonged the inning on Colorado and put a third teammate on base for the reigning National League MVP. Instead of being out of the inning, the Rockies were in a bind. They paused to bring in a new pitcher, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, to challenge Goldschmidt with sliders. More than a game hung on those pitches.

The Cardinals, socked by Colorado’s five-run inning, trailed by a bunch of runs, again. The game, like the road trip, was listing, again. They had a chance right there with the bases loaded and two outs to reverse momentum in a spot where they had failed, again and again.

“You just said a bunch of things that never crossed my mind,” Goldschmidt told the Post-Dispatch late Tuesday night in the Cardinals’ clubhouse. “You’re just trying to win that at-bat.”

He won it with a walk.

Goldschmidt fought the urge to force production and, instead, set the tone by taking a walk that did all the forcing for him. It brought home a run. Nolan Arenado said he drew confidence from Goldschmidt’s calmness and, when he got a pitch, he pounced for a bases-clearing, game-tying double. The Cardinals exhaled. Arenado pantomimed grinding some pepper at second base. Starting with Goldschmidt’s bases-loaded walk, the Cardinals scored the final seven runs of the game to upend the Rockies, 9-6, and feel more like themselves. Colorado gave them an inch with the error. The Cardinals took the game.

“I think the way we played today offensively was more like us,” Arenado said. “If we lose the lead, we still fight back. Before this game, we haven’t really been making it interesting. It was good to see some fight and some confidence.”

The Cardinals had been hitless this season in eight previous at-bats with the bases loaded before Arenado’s double. Four of those eight at-bats ended in a strikeout.

That was the smallest of sample sizes in a season defined so far by small sample sizes and the Cardinals sputtering start. Ten games into the season, the Cardinals had lost seven, including six of their past seven in a week. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Oliver Marmol spoke to the team about sample sizes and described the regular season as 16 consecutive “10-game sprints.” They were through the first one. Time to move on.

“I’d be lying if I said we weren’t frustrated,” Marmol said. “Our ability to put that behind us and have some life to how we want to move forward – I think today was an awesome day. Not just because we won, but we got punched in the mouth, gave up a five-spot in the fifth, and to be able to come back, put up four, especially the way things have been going this week, that shows where these guys are mentally. They’re still not going to give in.”

As much as the Cardinals were irritated by bad breaks that happened to them, an undercurrent of their poor start was the breaks they missed bend toward them.

There were bases available that they didn’t take in the season-opening series against Toronto. Milwaukee invited the Cardinals to reverse a weekend series by loading the bases with no outs, and the Cardinals declined to RSVP. Thes seventh inning Tuesday followed a familiar script. Rookie Jordan Walker led off the inning with single to extend his hitting streak to the first 11 games of his career, one shy of the longest ever by a big-league player making his debut at age 20 or younger. Two quick outs followed.

And then a gift – a two-out walk.

And then a crack – a two-out infield error.

The Cardinals had their opportunity.

Lamet missed on his first two pitches to Goldschmidt, and after getting a swing and a miss on a slider missed again to fall behind, 3-1. Goldschmidt coolly took the next pitch for a walk and helped orient Arenado’s compass.

“Really watching Goldy have that great at-bat before me – I wanted to keep it going,” Arenado said. “He got me fired up with his at-bat, and it was like, ‘Alright, it’s my turn to do something.’ Just trying to follow his lead really. Laid off some sliders, finally.”

Arenado, like Goldschmidt, got the count to 3-1. He drilled Lamet’s next pitch into the left field corner. From there, the multifaceted style of game the Cardinals pledge they’ll play flourished.

Baserunning? Goldschmidt scored from first on Arenado’s double to left field. Offensive depth? Nolan Gorman came off the bench to play second base and hit the first pitch of the ninth inning for a tiebreaking homer. Gorman’s homer started a three-run binge in the ninth inning to take and widen the lead. Smart baseball? Tommy Edman was a triple shy of the cycle when he came to the plate with Brendan Donovan on first in the ninth. Instead of swinging for a personal goal, Edman acknowledged the sign from the dugout and dropped a sacrifice bunt to move the insurance run into scoring position.

Goldschmidt brought that run home with an RBI single.

Bullpen? Giovanny Gallegos had little reason to be used in the past week with so few leads to hold, and yet he pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts to buy the Cardinals time to rally. Closer Ryan Helsley faced the tying run at the plate and then retired three consecutive to secure the save.

Defense? Donovan made his first start of the season in the outfield, and in the eighth ran down a potential triple in deep left-center to stymie the Rockies in a tie game.

“With a ball like that in the gap, we’re just going and going and going,” Donovan said. “I just can’t get over how much ground there is.”

Laughed Arenado: “He couldn’t believe how far he was and he still thought he was going to hit the wall, and he was still a few feet from the wall.”

Every dramatic comeback requires a reason the team trailed in the first place. That came in the fifth inning as past trends caught up with starter Miles Mikolas. In four previous games at Coors, the right-hander had allowed 34 hits in 13 1/3 innings. He strutted through the first few innings Tuesday with the help from groundballs, but in the fifth he strayed from his sinker and the grounders and Colorado rocked. A leadoff walk began the trouble. Ryan McMahon followed two batters later with a three-run homer. Mikolas hung a slider to the next batter, C. J. Cron, and he hammered it 479 feet.

The first six batters of the inning reached base against Mikolas. His sinker had started to misbehave so that “it cuts and it squiggles.” He threw only two in the inning until after another base hit. With it he got a groundout that opened a way out of the mess.

By the time Mikolas threw his final pitch, Colorado had overtaken the solo homers from Edman and Juan Yepez and led 6-2.

“In some odd parallel universe, I’m not super upset with today,” said Mikolas, who has a 12.77 ERA at Coors. “The team won. The offense really picked me up. We made some great defensive plays. This is a team game. I didn’t pitch as well as I would have liked to or anyone would have liked me to, but some days you have bad games. I don’t get the win, the team does. The way we’ve been scuffling out of the gate, that’s just the most important thing.”

The one aspect of the game that continues to drag on the Cardinals and is at the root of the season-opening stumbles is starting. What the rotation has lacked in providing innings, it has also lacked in limiting runs. Through 11 games, the Cardinals have one quality start. Their comeback Tuesday was noteworthy because they’ve been in position to come back so often.

The better strategy would be to have less practice playing from behind.

The starters wouldn’t have to imagine the bases being empty.

There is no need to come back when a team is ahead.

“It’s just good to come back,” Arenado said. “I feel like we haven’t really been doing that. We’ve been getting behind. It was good to see we fought back and found a way to compete and make it a good game. … When you’re losing you feel like when you finally win it feels like a fresh start, you know what I mean? Winning today was a big win.”

Photos: Cardinals pick up a win in their second game in Colorado