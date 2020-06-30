Cardinals have first COVID-19 positive test of entry screening; no players have opted-out of season

“This COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one that is a risk I am not comfortable taking," he writes, and the following capitalized letters are his. "But that doesn’t mean I’m leaving baseball behind for the year. I’ll be right here, at my old Little League. … With a pregnant wife and four young children who have lots of questions about what’s going on in the world, home is where I need to be right now. … Home to help. Home to guide. Home to answer my older three boys’ questions about Coronavirus and Civil rights and life. Home to be their Dad.”

Washington Nationals fixture Ryan Zimmerman, through the team, also announced that he would not play and multiple reports said Joe Ross of the Nationals had also elected not to play. Players who are considered high-risk individuals can opt out of the season and receive full salary and service time. Players who are not high risk and are choosing not to play will not be paid for the year.

The Cardinals owed Arizona $4 million of Leake's salary, and his decision at the prorated rate of the shortened season saves them about $1.3 million.