Cardinals, Hicks decide that it's best for closer to opt out of 2020 season

"It's something Jordan and I spoke with each other quite a bit about," Mozeliak said by phone Monday afternoon. "Just in terms of, what risk he felt he may or may not have. I feel like part of this, too, is just making sure we were being smart with his return to play, given his injury.

"Given where we are, where he is physically, and what he is dealing with from the preexisting medical condition, it just made the most sense to shut it down in terms of a return to play. But he still gets to rehab, train and be ready to go for next year."

The Cardinals purposefully added at least a month to Hicks' rehab schedule because doctors suggested they did not know how Type 1 Diabetes would blood flow to the rebuilt area and alter his recovery. Hicks said this spring that he had no delays or setbacks in the healing process, but that the added time allowed them to adjust if needed and for him to gain strength, which he wanted. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said earlier in summer camp that Hicks would not be cleared to pitch by opening day.