In the ninth inning Friday as the Cardinals tried to conjure, magically, a rally against the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, the scoreboard did its best to wake the spirits by playing highlights from Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
David Freese's triple and then his walk-off homer to force a Game 7 the Cardinals would win has become more than a moment for the organization.
It's a talisman.
And when next Freese's sees it, he'll like be in the seats, too, with the fans.
Freese, 36, announced his retirement Saturday on Twitter, thanking the teams he played for and the fans who cheered him. The St. Louis-area native and World Series MVP had suggested this would be his final season in the majors, adding that he only played beyond 2018 and into 2019 because of a chance to win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a club that reinvigorated him after several difficult years in Pittsburgh.
On Twitter, Freese wrote: "Family, friends, teammates, coaches, and fans that handed out support especially when your lives were already full, you helped more than you know. Padres, Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers – you took a 23-year-old kid out of college and pushed him to 36. Can’t thank you enough for that. Needed it. Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game. As I move forward with the next phase of my life, I am forever grateful to all of you and the game of baseball."
The Lafayette High grad has a young son and his family has found a home in Austin, Texas. During a conversation with a reporter earlier this season, he said he already knew the times of the direct flights to St. Louis, and he would take the trip often to visit family and be a fan in the Cardinals crowd.
He said he would be glad to put the red cap back on -- to cheer.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from this postseason short of their third consecutive National League pennant. The Washington Nationals defeated them in Game 5 to advance to the best-of-seven NLCS against the Cardinals and deny Freese one last trip to Busch Stadium as a player. He insisted he wasn't looking for that sendoff, that "storybook ending."
"Selfishly, the St. Louis stuff is good enough," Freese told The Post-Dispatch about the 2011 World Series run. "It really is. Man, it’s so stupid to grow up in that market, to not get drafted by them, to end up becoming a Cardinal, and doing that, nothing better. I do think there is more for me to give to the game coming up — when I’m done. I will be around. Hopefully, there’s still a lot of time to help people and be a part of stuff and do things now with a clearer mind than I had years ago when I was just trying to get through stuff, just trying to shake hands and smile and say the right things. I want my last however many days — I want to be me."
At some point, Freese would like to re-enter the game, and he said being a manager would intrigue him, maybe.
Drafted by the Padres after a circuitous college career that included a stop at Mizzou and then finally South Alabama, Freese came to the Cardinals in John Mozeliak's first trade as general manager. Mozeliak sent fan favorite Jim Edmonds to the Padres for the St. Louis-born prospect who had played some catcher, some third, and had some success as high as Class AA.
Freese became a member of the "Memphis Mafia," joining teammates and friends Jon Jay, Allen Craig, and Daniel Descalso as a group that would move through the minors together, win together, and then later pose together with the World Series rings they won in 2011.
Freese made his major-league debut with the Cardinals in 2009, and in 11 years in the majors he hit .277 with a .775 OPS, 113 home runs, and 535 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2012, the summer after being the second Cardinal in history to win the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
In the postseason, Freese was his best.
In 69 career playoff games, the last of which came Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, Freese hit .299 with a .549 slugging percentage and a .919 OPS. He had 10 homers in October with 36 RBIs, and in the NLCS he played 25 games with a .939 OPS. He had five home runs in his career with 13 RBIs and 23 hits in that round.
Freese still has the record for total bases (50) in one postseason, from 2011, and his 21 RBIs in that playoff run are two more than any player has ever had in the postseason.