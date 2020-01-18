Cardinals 'hopeful' to finalize contract with veteran catcher Wieters

The Cardinals hope to finalize a deal in the near future with veteran catcher Matt Wieters to have him return as Yadier Molina's backup.

John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, said during the team's first day of the Winter Warm-Up that he is "hopeful" to complete a deal with Wieters, and added that the team is optimistic to have the veteran signed, likely to a one-year deal. The Cardinals have an open spot on the 40-man roster to offer Wieters a major-league deal.

Wieters, 33, joined the Cardinals during spring training in 2019 on a minor-league deal and won the backup role.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner offered a switch-hitting and seasoned complement to Molina, and Wieters added 11 home runs in limited playing time. His return to the team is seen as a comfort for the pitching staff, which developed a good working relationship with Wieters.

The veteran had been scanning the market for teams that had more playing time available to him. He said this past season that he would be open to a return to the Cardinals, and that at this point in his career he wanted to play with a team that had a chance to win as well as a role for him.

