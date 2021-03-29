Cardinals hopeful to get vaccine for traveling party before Thursday's opener, says Mozeliak

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals are hopeful that soon after they land Monday evening in Cincinnati their traveling party will receive a COVID-19 vaccination several days in advance of opening day against the Reds, executive John Mozeliak said during a morning Zoom call with the media.
Mozeliak said the team believes it will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.
The priority will be given to members of the traveling party, which includes the 26-man roster, the taxi squad, the coaching staff, and support personnel, which would also be some members of the front office. Everyone will have the choice to receive the vaccine if they wish. Earlier in the spring, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright said he would get the shot if it meant that he could have "a big-league dinner" with teammates again.
"I'm hopeful people will do it," Mozeliak said. "The more vaccines that go into the arm the more freedom and normalcy we can (experience)."
The president of baseball operations said the timing of the vaccination is, in part, because of availability but also to allow for two days before the players will next be in a game. Asked if Major League Baseball has any roster allowances for a short-term replacement of players who feel any of the aches, pains, or discomfort following the vaccine jab, Mozeliak said he was unsure.
On Monday morning, according to reporters covering the Astros, Houston manager Dusty Baker said his team will stop in Texas on the way to open the season to receive the vaccine.
The 30 teams have been working independently to secure the vaccine based on their state and local policies. Entering spring training, the commissioner's office made it clear in a meeting with ownership that they were not to "jump the line" for a vaccine.
The Cardinals will be relying on Florida's policies to get the vaccine for all of the minor-league players as they report to open up their spring training in the coming week. He hopes that will happen for the players in the early days of the coming month.
The 20 players assigned to the alternate-site camp in Sauget, Ill., for the month of April will have access to the vaccine by the time the Cardinals return to Busch Stadium for the home opener on April 8, Mozeliak said.