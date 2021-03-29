Cardinals hopeful to get vaccine for traveling party before Thursday's opener, says Mozeliak

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals are hopeful that soon after they land Monday evening in Cincinnati their traveling party will receive a COVID-19 vaccination several days in advance of opening day against the Reds, executive John Mozeliak said during a morning Zoom call with the media.

Mozeliak said the team believes it will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.

The priority will be given to members of the traveling party, which includes the 26-man roster, the taxi squad, the coaching staff, and support personnel, which would also be some members of the front office. Everyone will have the choice to receive the vaccine if they wish. Earlier in the spring, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright said he would get the shot if it meant that he could have "a big-league dinner" with teammates again.

"I'm hopeful people will do it," Mozeliak said. "The more vaccines that go into the arm the more freedom and normalcy we can (experience)."