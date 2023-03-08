TAMPA, Fla. — A lot of the attention Wednesday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field will be to Harrison Bader's right where, for the first time since college, Aaron Judge will man left field.

The reigning American League MVP and slugger looming over all of baseball has spent the opening years of his big-league career as a right fielder, sometimes center fielder, and then the regular appearances at designated hitter. With former Cardinal and Gold Glove-winner Bader covering center and former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton stationed in right field, there's interest from the Yankees in shifting Judge to left.

He last played there at Fresno State.

So, Jordan Walker won't be the tallest left fielder in the game.

When the 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect takes the field for the bottom of the first inning, he'll find footprints left by the 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge.

The Cardinals' prospect is set to bat third for the second time in as many games on this road swing through the northern slice of the Grapefruit League. After a start in right field on Tuesday in Lakeland, Fla., Walker shifts to left field against the Yankees, and from that vantage point he'll see two players he'll spend the next several years being compared to.

Not in size of production or salary, but just in size.

Judge is the tallest player in big-league history to have two 50-homer seasons, and he's one of the largest ever to do what he's done as a sometimes center fielder and always power hitter. Judge hit an AL-record 62 home runs last season to best Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP.

Judge shares a lineup with 6-foot-6, 245-pound Stanton.

As Judge reached free agency this past season, The New York Times published a story that asked: "Is There Such a Thing as Too Big for Baseball?"

Short answer: Fair question. Not sure.

The Times' article, authored by James Wagner, points out that Judge is one of three "super-sized" players who have logged more than 300 games in the majors. The others were Cincinnati slugger Adam Dunn (6-6, 285) and Frank Howard (6-7, 255). A fourth appears to be on the way with Pittsburgh's rising talent ONeil Cruz, who at 6-foot-7, 220-pounds is eye-catching height for a shortstop.

Injuries are the biggest question for large players. They do carry weight and muscle through the grind of the baseball season, while other parts of their strength don't scale up. But, that same muscle adds weight to what they're able to produce.

“It has kind of motivated me throughout the years,” Judge told the Times. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re 6-7, and you can’t do what this 5-10 guy does.’ Why can’t I? He can play shortstop, so why can’t I play shortstop? He can play the outfield, so why can’t I play the outfield? That’s just an easy thing people can just go to at times.”

Walker, 20, has joked this spring about hitting a "growth spurt" since his Baseball-Reference.com was updated, and sure enough the Cardinals' roster will soon reflect that.

Walker's official height for the coming season based on the physical at the start of camp will be 6-foot-6. He estimates that he weighs around 250 pounds, hovering in the high 240s most of the time.

That makes him the biggest prospect in Jupiter, Fla., since Stanton.

And with his spring that doesn't just apply to his frame.

Stanton came up with the Marlins and would put on power shows during batting practice as a young player at Roger Dean Stadium. He vetoed a trade to the Cardinals several years ago and orchestrated a trade instead to the Yankees. Injuries have interrupted his time with the Yankees, and he was limited to fewer than 20 games as recently as 2019. Yet, he's also had three seasons of at least 30 homers there.

Size is just one of the things Stanton and Judge share in common.

They both have MVPs. They both have hit at least 59 homers in a season.

They both now have $300-million contracts.

Big frame. Big power. Big possibilities.

And a big challenge for Cardinals' right-hander Jake Woodford, who will start Wednesday against a lineup the Yankees could take into the regular season. The top five hitters in the lineup have all been All-Stars, and there are three former MVPs in the top five. The Yankees have not had their roster diluted by the WBC.

The Cardinals counter with a lineup that gives Nolan Gorman a start at his original position (third) and calls on speedster Mike Antico to cover center field. Antico stole more than 60 bases this past season, and he's bounced over from the minor-league camp to help the Cardinals at a position thinned by injury and the World Baseball Classic.

Time for the lineups.

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, DH

3. Jordan Walker, LF

4. Juan Yepez, 1B

5. Nolan Gorman, 3B

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Tres Barrera, C

8. Masyn Winn, SS

9. Mike Antico, CF

Starting pitcher: Jake Woodford, RHP

YANKEES

1. D. J. LeMahieu, 2B

2. Aaron Judge, LF

3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B

4. Giancarlo Stanton, RF

5. Josh Donaldson, 3B

6. Harrison Bader, CF

7. Aaron Hicks, DH

8. Jose Trevino, C

9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Starting pitcher: Gerrit Cole, RHP