Cardinals instructed to self-isolate in hotel after two players test positive for COVID-19, postpone Friday game

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals' traveling party has been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after two players tested positive for COVID-19 and others are going through subsequent exams, sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

As result, the team will not leave the hotel and the afternoon game at Miller Park was postponed, the Brewers announced later Friday morning. Saturday's game is also being considered for postponement, though an official decision has not been made as of this time.

The teams and Major League Baseball are in the process of contact tracing to determine what that means for the weekend series. As of now, the teams both plan to play Saturday's game, as scheduled.

Major League Baseball has announced the plan for a doubleheader Sunday.

The Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening and had an off day Thursday before planning to play the Brewers in their home opener on Friday. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Friday morning that the Cardinals game would be postponed due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19.

The Post-Dispatch has only been able to confirm that the team's sudden lock down Friday morning is the result of at least one player testing positive for the coronavirus.