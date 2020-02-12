Cardinals' Jeff Albert says he didn't see signs of Astros' illegal scheme, wasn't asked to do anything 'unethical'

Albert was asked if he knew of players wearing any tech to alert them about pitches, and he said he did not see or hear any of that.

He added that he was not in a position where he would be aware.

As part of the investigation, the commissioner’s investigators conducted one phone interview with Albert. It happened in November, shortly after news of the Astros’ sign-stealing broke in The Athletic with on-the-record comments from former Houston pitcher Mike Fiers and off-the-record confirmation from others.

Albert called the conversation “short.”

The commissioner's office did not link Albert with any of the wrongdoing in their report. A source said he would have been named in the report if so.

“The biggest thing I can say, first of all, is I spoke to the commissioner’s office as part of that process, trying to basically participate there and cooperate as much as possible,” Albert said. “Pretty short conversation from my perspective. There really is not tons of information from my side. I understand the interest in the story and the association with the team at the time so I understand there is going to be questions about that.”