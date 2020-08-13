Cardinals learn of additional positive test as they plan to drive to Chicago to resume season

While trying to map how they'll go from more than two weeks in quarantine to competition, the Cardinals learned of an 18th positive test for COVID-19 and are still planning to hit the road to Chicago on Friday.
They could resume their season as early as Saturday against the White Sox, test results permitting.
The Cardinals' scheduled game against the White Sox on Friday is expected to be postponed. That game could be shifted to Saturday or Sunday for a doubleheader as the Cardinals begin a six-day stay in the Windy City.
The Cardinals are considering having the team drive to Chicago, an MLB source confirmed.
The Cardinals learned Thursday a member of Mike Shildt's staff had a new positive test for COVID-19 after several days of inconclusive results, according to a source. The coach has been in isolation for the past week awaiting confirmed results of multiple tests. ESPN reported the team is bringing up Jose Oquendo to coach third base.
The Cardinals said they had a few inconclusive results from this past weekend, and the new positive test was a confirmation of one of those.
To help get ready for a return to play, the Cardinals have had individualized workouts, according to a source. That allowed for one pitcher to throw at a time at Busch Stadium, and they could also allow for one hitter at a time, and to have controlled, staggered access to the field for workouts, according to a team source.
The Cardinals would also try to make up at least one of the postponed games against the Cubs with a doubleheader in the three-day series against the Cubs scheduled to start Monday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs manager David Ross told reporters at Wrigley Field that his team has plans in place in case of multiple doubleheaders against the Cardinals.
As of Saturday, the season will have 44 days remaining and the Cardinals have 55 games to play. The commissioner's office said this past week it is unlikely the Cardinals will play their full schedule. One scenario would be to play 49 games in 44 days to reach 54 for the season. An additional two doubleheaders and the Cardinals could play 51 games in 44 days and possibly get all of their NL Central games in.
A game or two on Saturday would be the Cardinals' first competition in 17 days. In the previous two weeks they have had two different stints in quarantine, and they have had a current total of 18 confirmed positives for COVID-19. Ten of those are players. Three of the new positives from this past weekend were players, and the Cardinals must make roster moves for reinforcements.
The Post-Dispatch reported Thursday morning on the team's moves to make top prospect Dylan Carlson part of their return to the field.
Every plan and move the Cardinals make comes with the caveat that it is pending the outcome of ongoing testing. The Cardinals have not confirmed the results of the tests taken Wednesday, and they have all also been tested again Thursday. After three days without a public update, the Cardinals have advertised one for some point Thursday.
This past week, commissioner Rob Manfred told the Post-Dispatch that the preference would be to get the Cardinals a few days of workouts before thrusting them back onto the schedule, back into competition against another team.
The current plan for the team would eliminate that possibility, putting them on the go and possibly gathering for the first time as a team for a game. The Cardinals would go from their individual workouts in St. Louis to game competition.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout Thursday. And the Cardinals' plans and schedule remain fluid until they have more clarity on their test results.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.