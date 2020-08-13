Cardinals learn of additional positive test as they plan to drive to Chicago to resume season

While trying to map how they'll go from more than two weeks in quarantine to competition, the Cardinals learned of an 18th positive test for COVID-19 and are still planning to hit the road to Chicago on Friday.

They could resume their season as early as Saturday against the White Sox, test results permitting.

The Cardinals' scheduled game against the White Sox on Friday is expected to be postponed. That game could be shifted to Saturday or Sunday for a doubleheader as the Cardinals begin a six-day stay in the Windy City.

The Cardinals are considering having the team drive to Chicago, an MLB source confirmed.

The Cardinals learned Thursday a member of Mike Shildt's staff had a new positive test for COVID-19 after several days of inconclusive results, according to a source. The coach has been in isolation for the past week awaiting confirmed results of multiple tests. ESPN reported the team is bringing up Jose Oquendo to coach third base.

The Cardinals said they had a few inconclusive results from this past weekend, and the new positive test was a confirmation of one of those.