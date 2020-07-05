Cardinals lefty Andrew Miller: 'There's still some doubt we're going to have a season'

There were times throughout the negotiations between the players' union and Major League Baseball owners that Andrew Miller, a veteran on the committee involved in those talks, that he felt a season was unlikely because of disagreements between the sides.

The biggest threat of all to the season both sides agreed on.

And it's still there.

"Absolutely. I think there’s still some doubt that we’re going to have a season now," Miller said. "We’re here, but I’m from Florida – I read my local every day and I think we’re over 10,000 cases again. By no means is this a slam dunk. We’re trying. We’re going to give it our best effort. But for me to sit here and say 100 percent I think would be a lie."

Miller served on the Major League Baseball Players' Association executive subcommittee that was involved in the back and forth with owners during the stoppage of play.

Through it all Miller stressed the importance of health and safety for the players and that any agreement had to address that through expanded testing and also allowing players to police themselves through clubhouse codes of conduct. He reiterated that view Sunday during a video conference call with St. Louis media, some of whom were gathered at the ballpark.