Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery ‘on a mission,’ pairs one-hitter with Pujols’ history

CHICAGO — On his way toward a career night boosted by a just another career milestone in a flurry of them for Albert Pujols, each pitch Jordan Montgomery made in the ninth inning was one more than he ever had thrown before in a ninth inning.

Montgomery had never even warmed up for a ninth in the majors, and there he was late Monday at Wrigley Field, in his first time at the center of a Cubs-Cardinals game, three outs away from the first complete game of his career. He had one run to work with. He had allowed one hit all night. He retired the first batter of the inning, his 17th consecutive of the game, then his 18th, and finally got a groundball to Pujols for the final out of the game. He finished one of the finest starts of the season by any Cardinal pitcher with a shutout on 99 pitches.

There’s an adjective for that.

Dominant.

There’s also a nickname for it.

That was waiting on his phone in a text from his brother Jay.

“It says ‘A Maddux,’” Montgomery recited. “Exclamation mark.”

Exclamation, indeed. Montgomery authored a one-hitter in 2 hours, 16 minutes and carried the Cardinals to a 1-0 victory against the Cubs. Pujols’ 693rd career homer was the only run the Cardinals got and the only run Montgomery needed. In his fourth win in four starts for the Cardinals, Montgomery earned what’s called a “Maddux,” after Hall of Famer Greg, with a shutout in fewer than 100 pitches. He faced 28 Cubs and got 27 outs.

“He was in complete control of that entire game,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s here to make a point. Just the way he goes about the days in between (starts) and then when he takes the bump – you can tell he’s on a mission.”

A shooting star soaring toward 700 career homers, Pujols hit his sixth in seven games and with each swing he matches or surpasses some record held by some legend of the past. The Cardinals did not have a runner get safely to second base against Cubs’ starter Drew Smyly until Pujols touched it on his way home in the seventh inning. Pujols’ homer, his 14th of the season, came off the 449th different pitcher to allow him a home run. That ties Barry Bonds’ major-league record. The homer also gave Pujols’ 940 career multi-hit games to break a tie with Hall of Famer Paul Waner and move into the top 10.

Pujols’ line-drive single off Wrigley’s brick wall in the second inning calibrated his swing for his homer. He told teammate Yadier Molina that if he hit the ball a little more to the right he would have had a home run instead of a single. So, to lead off the seventh, he got a chin-high fastball and – drove it a little bit more to the right.

It landed in the bleachers.

“That’s not the first time I’ve hit a high fastball. One of many,” Pujols said. “I told Yadi, I should have hit it a little more to the right. Maybe it would have gone out. That’s the adjustment that I made. A little bit right, and it went out of the ballpark.”

The Cardinals’ eighth consecutive victory was far different from the bullpen hustle win in Arizona or the offensive outbursts populating this winning streak. But two cornerstones of their climb to the top of the National League Central remained: Pujols rocking and a new starter rolling.

Two lefties, Montgomery (7-3) and Jose Quintana, joined the Cardinals in separate deals at the trade deadline. In desperate need for starters to avoid an innings deficit and provide some day-to-day consistency for the rotation and a trickle-down steadiness to the bullpen, the Cardinals have already received much more. Montgomery and Quintana combined to make eight starts since the trades and the Cardinals have won all eight. The lefties have a 1.59 ERA in their 45 1/3 combined innings.

They’ve struck out 40.

Montgomery has allowed a single run 25 2/3 innings as a Cardinal.

And following each start Marmol references something they could not see in the pitch metrics, did not know until they got Montgomery out of Yankee pinstripes and into the red.

“I’m not really sure how to describe – there’s a presence to him,” Marmol said. “He’s in control. There’s a poise to him. There’s also this look where it’s just you’re not going to beat him.”

Montgomery was candid in the hours after the trade about how shocked he too was to be moved by the first-place Yankees, how emotional he was to be leaving the only organization he’d known. Asked Monday if the trade created any motivation for him or focused him in a new way with a new club, Montgomery asked for the reporters to do what he’s done – move on. Besides, he explained, his competitiveness may be new to the Cardinals but it was old news by the time he was a Yankee.

It goes back years, not teams.

“Growing up with two older brothers,” said Montgomery about brothers Josh and Jay, four and eight years older, respectively. “Been playing above my age for my whole life. Getting bullied by my two brothers, they make me cry, go inside, (and) my mom gets mad. My brother hit me groundballs as hard as he can and I’m not allowed to go in until I make them all. That’s how it was growing up. …

“I expect a lot of myself.”

How to pull more from that competitiveness, from his stuff came over time, and came into bloom Monday night amongst the ivy. Montgomery challenged the Cubs with his two fastballs, each zipping up to 94 mph. Two out of every three pitches he threw were fastballs, and despite seeing them repeatedly, the Cubs could do so little with them. Montgomery retired the first eight Cubs he faced, striking out four.

The lone hit he allowed came from No. 9 hitter Christopher Morel in the third inning. An error allowed the Cub to reach third. Four pitches later, Montgomery got a groundball on his curveball to end the third inning.

Not another Cub would reach base.

“I’m just starting to relax a little bit more, trust my stuff and just kind of whip it in there,” Montgomery said. “I just have faith in my stuff. I’m going to throw my stuff and you’re going to hit a sinker into the ground.”

Montgomery threw a sinker that P. J. Higgins couldn’t clip for a strikeout to start the first ninth inning of his big-league career. The lefty set up the next out with back-to-back sinkers before Morel lashed a curveball that was caught in right field. The last hitter of the game, infielder Nick Madrigal, saw three pitches.

All of them sinkers.

He skipped the third toward first base.

There were two baseball of significance Monday night and both will leave Wrigley as prized souvenirs. The first one Pujols hit for the game’s lone run, putting him one swing closer to 700 career homers. The fan who caught it bucked tradition and pocketed it, not even bothering for the time-honored Wrigley Field practice of chucking a decoy ball onto the field. Nope, not even faking it. And there wasn’t a chant to throw it back.

“I would have kept it, too,” Pujols said.

The second one was that groundball from Madrigal. Spelling Paul Goldschmidt at first base, Pujols smothered it, recovered it, and flipped it to Montgomery to touch first for the final out of the game.

That baseball passed from the hands that delivered the run to the hands that dominated the game – from Pujols, who continues to make MLB history, to Montgomery completing personal history.

Montgomery kept that ball.

He can show it to his brothers.

“I’ll add that one to the shelf,” Montgomery said.