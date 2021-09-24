Cardinals look to put 'win' in Windy City: Slugging trio has club chasing franchise record for consecutive victories

CHICAGO — For so much of this season, the Cardinals' offense, like the Cardinals' record, hovered around average. Its strikeout rate was low compared to other clubs, but so was its power. It raged on the road with slugging numbers that ranked in the top third, but it sagged at home, where it was a bottom five team.

At one point during the season, Nolan Arenado mentioned how it seemed like he and Paul Goldschmidt could never get going at the same time.

And then came this 12-game winning streak.

A middle of the order that took five months to sort itself out is on the verge of doing something the Cardinals haven't had since the mighty days of the MV3.

Goldschmidt's two home runs Thursday give him 29 for the season. That ties Tyler O'Neill, who also hit his 29th home run of the season during the series in Milwaukee. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 33 homers.

They are the first Cardinals trio to hit at least seven home runs each in the month of September, and by the time Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs is over they could also be the Cardinals' first threesome of thirtysomething homer-hitters since 2004. That was the year Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, and Scott Rolen (the MV3) all hit at least 30 home runs.