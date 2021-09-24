Cardinals look to put 'win' in Windy City: Slugging trio has club chasing franchise record for consecutive victories

CHICAGO — For so much of this season, the Cardinals' offense, like the Cardinals' record, hovered around average. Its strikeout rate was low compared to other clubs, but so was its power. It raged on the road with slugging numbers that ranked in the top third, but it sagged at home, where it was a bottom five team.
At one point during the season, Nolan Arenado mentioned how it seemed like he and Paul Goldschmidt could never get going at the same time.
And then came this 12-game winning streak.
A middle of the order that took five months to sort itself out is on the verge of doing something the Cardinals haven't had since the mighty days of the MV3.
Goldschmidt's two home runs Thursday give him 29 for the season. That ties Tyler O'Neill, who also hit his 29th home run of the season during the series in Milwaukee. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 33 homers.
They are the first Cardinals trio to hit at least seven home runs each in the month of September, and by the time Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs is over they could also be the Cardinals' first threesome of thirtysomething homer-hitters since 2004. That was the year Albert Pujols, Jim Edmonds, and Scott Rolen (the MV3) all hit at least 30 home runs.
It was just a few games ago that Arenado surpassing 100 RBIs was a notable feat because it hadn't been done 'round the Cardinals since 2012.
Although the Cardinals said Thursday that Jack Flaherty would be added to the roster as the 29th man to make the Game 2 start at Wrigley Field, the team switched gears and plans and may have been involved in some misdirection, too.
A year removed from elbow surgery, Dakota Hudson will be on the active roster for both games of the doubleheader. He is the 29th man, added to the major-league roster just a few days after the team scratched his last planned rehab start for Class AAA Memphis. He's accumulated some airline miles bouncing between the two teams to arrive here, in Chicago, and to be available for long relief or another assignment.
Flaherty will start Game 2.
That will require the Cardinals to make a roster move between the afternoon game and evening game at Wrigley.
If that move is optioning lefty Brandon Waddell, the Cardinals will have him available for the first time by using this approach with Hudson. It makes the most of the rosters and also buys them time if another move presents itself after Game 1.
The Cardinals' 12-game winning streak is the longest for the team since 1935, when Dizzy and Paul Dean combined to win seven games in a 14-game winning streak. That is the club record.
A doubleheader sweep of the adrift Cubs would tie it.
The lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Edmundo Sosa, SS
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. J. A. Happ, LHP
CUBS
1. Willson Contreras, C
2. Frank Schwindel, 1B
3. Ian Happ, RF
4. Patrick Wisdom, LF
5. Matt Duffy, 3B
6. Nico Hoerner, 2B
7. David Bote, 2B
8. Trayce Thompson, CF
9. Justin Steele, LHP
Check back this afternoon for coverage from Game 1 of the doubleheader, a preview of Game 2, and then of course all the usual expanded game coverage you've come to expect from the Post-Dispatch and StlToday.com.