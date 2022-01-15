Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin

The Cardinals signed a total of 12 players on the first day of the window that lasts until Dec. 15. Their signings came from South Korea, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Mexico. A year ago, the Cardinals’ headline signing was from the Bahamas, and international scouting director Luis Morales explained how the team wanted to grow its presence around the globe.

A senior at Seoul Convention High School in Seoul, South Korea, Cho removed his name from the KBO draft in August. His junior season, he hit .357/.458/.614 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 19 games, according to reports of his decision to entertain MLB offers.

The terms of his bonus were not immediately known.

In the past decade the Cardinals have expanded their scouting in South Korea and expanded their scouting staff for Asia. They signed Seung Hwan Oh as a free agent to eventually be their closer, and the righthander had 19 saves in 2016. The Cardinals signed Miles Mikolas as a free agent after his successful tour in Japan. Matt Slater, a special assistant to the general manager, has helped grow the Cardinals' presence in Asia, their relationship with teams like Orix, and their connections to assists signing players like Cho.