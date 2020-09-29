Cardinals manager Shildt scoops San Diego, accidentally announces Padres Game 1 starter

SAN DIEGO — At the beginning of his Zoom conference with reporters from Petco Park, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt mentioned the news casually, almost offhandedly as if everyone logged in had already heard about it.
They hadn't.
"We got Paddack in Game 1," Shildt said, "so we’ll focus on him right now."
In the words of Padres manager Jayce Tingler: "Shildty spilled the beans."
In the coin of the realm, Shildt got the scoop.
And he doesn't even have Twitter.
All eyes in the press box at the ballpark were focused on him, Chris Paddack, and the other possible pitchers San Diego could choose to start the first playoff game for the Padres in 14 years. Injuries have complicated that call for the Padres. Mike Clevinger threw a bullpen session at Petco while the media was present to see it, and he could be the starter in Game 2 or 3, but not Game 1 because of a cortisone shot he needed to tame irritation from an impingement in his right elbow.
Dinelson Lamet was the likely choice for Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series, but he was an unknown with a biceps injury.
At the start of the workout, the Padres said they would not announce their Game 1 starter until afterward, into the early evening.
They sent Shildt a message with their call.
Tingler said the plan was to let all the players and pitchers know of the decision before making a public statement. That was not explained to Shildt, and so during his press conference he talked about it as if it was well known.
The Padres have serious concerns about the health of their pitchers at this point, and they have yet to commit to Lamet or Clevinger being on the roster, let alone making a start in the series. Tingler said they have until 10 a.m. San Diego time on Wednesday to make that decision and will use that time. The coaching staff has a meeting later this evening to sort through their options.
The decision not to start Lamet was made around 4 p.m. St. Louis time on Tuesday. Tingler said that Lamet was not given "the clearance to get on the mound and let it rip." That ruled out Game 1 for the leading starter.
Paddack went 4-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 12 starts this past season. He allowed 14 homers in 59 innings and struck out 58.
When it comes to service time, Paddack, a righthander is often used as agents as an example of a team that didn't fiddle with a player's service time to get an additional year of control and instead let the player arrive in the majors when performance and need dictated it, not manipulating control.
"I think he's ready for this moment. I think he's ready to make a run," Tingler said. "We have a ton of confidence in Chris. He's going to be the guy. We're going to go with Paddack."
