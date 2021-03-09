Cardinals Mikolas heads for more exams on sore shoulder, will not be ready for start of season

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — What the Cardinals called an "aggressive" game of catch Tuesday was supposed to be prelude to Miles Mikolas' return to the mound on Wednesday, but instead it forced a detour that will delay him further.

Mikolas will undergo a series of exams Wednesday to explore reasons why soreness has seized on his right shoulder and not relented.

Manager Mike Shildt confirmed the change in Mikolas' schedule after Tuesday's game against the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The decision to cancel Mikolas' planned bullpen session Wednesday morning was made shortly before the bus left Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, just after Mikolas had experienced continued soreness in his right shoulder.

He felt it while playing catch.

"It was decided right before we left — he tried to get a little more aggressive with his catch," Shildt said. "Miles is a guy who feels himself pretty well, and there's still a little ache. He's like, 'It doesn't make any sense to push.' So let's reset the trap a little bit and figure out what it looks like. We're hopeful it's not anything overly serious. Long season. Get it behind him.

"We don't want to push," the manager continued, "but we also want to do a little more due diligence to look at it a little more closely."