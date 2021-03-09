Cardinals Mikolas heads for more exams on sore shoulder, will not be ready for start of season

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — What the Cardinals called an "aggressive" game of catch Tuesday was supposed to be prelude to Miles Mikolas' return to the mound on Wednesday, but instead it forced a detour that will delay him further.
Mikolas will undergo a series of exams Wednesday to explore reasons why soreness has seized on his right shoulder and not relented.
Manager Mike Shildt confirmed the change in Mikolas' schedule after Tuesday's game against the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The decision to cancel Mikolas' planned bullpen session Wednesday morning was made shortly before the bus left Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, just after Mikolas had experienced continued soreness in his right shoulder.
He felt it while playing catch.
"It was decided right before we left — he tried to get a little more aggressive with his catch," Shildt said. "Miles is a guy who feels himself pretty well, and there's still a little ache. He's like, 'It doesn't make any sense to push.' So let's reset the trap a little bit and figure out what it looks like. We're hopeful it's not anything overly serious. Long season. Get it behind him.
"We don't want to push," the manager continued, "but we also want to do a little more due diligence to look at it a little more closely."
Shildt said Mikolas won't be able to start the season on time as hoped.
The decision to delay Mikolas' throwing program comes on the same day the Cardinals notified righthander Alex Reyes that he will be a reliever this season and removed from the starters' competition. The Cardinals had already expressed caution when it came to Reyes having a full starters' workload this season, and on Tuesday baseball operations president John Mozeliak said the team has targeted 100 innings for Reyes' use in 2021.
Shildt met personally with Reyes on Tuesday morning before the righthander pitched a scoreless inning against the Mets.
The team has told him the focus is for him to be a starter in 2022.
Mikolas had forearm issues a year ago in spring training that required a non-invasive procedure and prescribed rest. He returned to the mound after the season's delay and was set to make a start against Minnesota in the regular season when weakness and discomfort returned to the forearm. He had a tear in the flexor tendon surgically repaired and that procedure ended his 2021 season before it began.
The issue this spring has also been Mikolas' recovery after the throws, though the team and the righthander have said the discomfort is in the shoulder, not the forearm or the elbow.
Troubles in those areas however can lead to strains elsewhere as the body compensates.
"He's frustrates," Shildt said. "We're all frustrated for him."
