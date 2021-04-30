Cardinals minors: Liberatore, Thompson headline Memphis rotation; Perez, Gorman share infield in Springfield

PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals have yet to see him pitch an inning in the regular season wearing the colors of their minor-league affiliate and yet what he's done since arriving via trade zoomed Matthew Liberatore to the brink of the majors.

Liberatore, acquired before the start of the 2020 season from Tampa Bay in the trade now known as the Randy Arozarena deal, will headline the Class AAA Memphis rotation.

At 21, he is vaulting from Class A to the majors.

His is the most significant jump of any prospect for the Cardinals, followed closely by his Redbird rotation-mate, Zack Thompson. What would have been his first full season as a pro pitcher was erased by the pandemic, and Thompson, a standout and first-round pick from Kentucky, will go from pitching at Class A to the Cardinals' highest affilaite.

They'll be joined in that rotation by Tommy Parsons, who impressed in spring training, and catcher Dennis Ortega.

The Class AA roster will feature three of the Cardinals' top prospects, including third baseman Nolan Gorman, shortstop Delvin Perez, and catcher Ivan Herrera. Now the team's High-A affiliate, Peoria will have outfielder Jhon Torres in the middle of its lineup.

Affiliates open their season Tuesday.