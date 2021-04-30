Cardinals minors: Liberatore, Thompson headline Memphis rotation; Perez, Gorman share infield in Springfield

PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals have yet to see him pitch an inning in the regular season wearing the colors of their minor-league affiliate and yet what he's done since arriving via trade zoomed Matthew Liberatore to the brink of the majors.
Liberatore, acquired before the start of the 2020 season from Tampa Bay in the trade now known as the Randy Arozarena deal, will headline the Class AAA Memphis rotation.
At 21, he is vaulting from Class A to the majors.
His is the most significant jump of any prospect for the Cardinals, followed closely by his Redbird rotation-mate, Zack Thompson. What would have been his first full season as a pro pitcher was erased by the pandemic, and Thompson, a standout and first-round pick from Kentucky, will go from pitching at Class A to the Cardinals' highest affilaite.
They'll be joined in that rotation by Tommy Parsons, who impressed in spring training, and catcher Dennis Ortega.
The Class AA roster will feature three of the Cardinals' top prospects, including third baseman Nolan Gorman, shortstop Delvin Perez, and catcher Ivan Herrera. Now the team's High-A affiliate, Peoria will have outfielder Jhon Torres in the middle of its lineup.
Affiliates open their season Tuesday.
The Cardinals' top four affiliates in the reshuffled, reduced-sized minor-league system revealed their rosters Friday afternoon. Here they are:
MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (Class AAA)
PITCHERS (16): Jesus Cruz, Alex FaGalde, Junior Fernandez, Bernardo Flores, Connor Jones, Evan Kruczynski, Matthew Liberatore, Johan Oviedo, Thomas Parsons, Johan Quezada, Roel Ramirez, Angel Rondon, Ricardo Sanchez, Zack Thompson, Austin Warner, Garrett Williams.
CATCHERS (2); Aaron Antonini, Dennis Ortega.
INFIELDERS (4): Rayder Ascanio, Evan Mendoza, Max Moroff, Kramer Robertson.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Conner Capel, Scott Hurst, Lars Nootbaar, Matt Szczur, Lane Thomas.
SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS (Class AA)
PITCHERS (15): Grant Black, Jacob Bosiokovic, Patrick Dayton, Edgar Escobar, Edgar Gonzalez, Salvador Justo, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Jacob Patterson, Dalton Roach, Griffin Roberts, Domingo Robles, Alvaro Seijas, Connor Thomas, Jake Walsh.
CATCHERS (3); Ivan Herrera, Nick Raposo, Julio Rodriguez.
INFIELDERS (6): Luken Baker, Nick Dunn, Nolan Gorman, Irving Lopez, Delvin Perez, Juan Yepez.
OUTFIELDERS (4): Chase Pinder, Nick Plummer, Justin Toerner, David Vinsky.
PEORIA CHIEFS (Class High-A)
PITCHERS (16); Cole Aker, Ian Bedell, Fabian Blanco, Michael Brettell, Logan Gragg, Nathanael Heredia, Mac Lardner, Connor Lunn, Ian Oxnevad, Freddy Pacheco, Wilfredo Pereira, Jack Ralston, Jacob Schlesener, Evan Sisk, Leonardo Taveras, Michael YaSenka;
CATCHERS (3): Cristhian Longa, Pedro Pages, Zade Richardson;
INFIELDERS (6): Moises Castillo, Imeldo Diaz, Brendan Donovan, Malcom Nunez, Chandler Redmond, Brady Whalen;
OUTFIELDERS (4): Alec Burleson, Leandro Cedeno, Matt Chamberlain, Jhon Torres
PALM BEACH CARDINALS (Class Low-A)
PITCHERS (13): John Beller, Will Guay, Ludwin Jimenez, Francisco Justo, Jose Moreno, Edwin Nunez, Luis Ortiz, Inohan Paniagua, Levi Prater, Ramon Santos, Enmanuel Solano, Luis Tena, Nick Trogrlic-Iverson.
CATCHERS (2); Edgardo Rodriguez, Carlos Soto.
INFIELDERS (7): Jacob Buchberger, Francisco Hernandez, Todd Lott, Franklin Soto, Jordan Walker, Donivan Williams, Masyn Winn.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Adanson Cruz, Terry Fuller, L. J. Jones, Matt Koperniak, Patrick Romeri.
Please note that some of the players who do not appear on these rosters are either on the taxi squad with the major-league team or they are in extended spring training. Taxi squad players with the Cardinals in Pittsburgh include Jake Woodford, Jose Rondon, and Tyler Heineman.