Cardinals Molina dares Astros rookie to steal second base; throws him out by a mile

The rookie, wearing No. 99, gets up and raises his left hand to wag an index finger at Molina. It’s here where Jimmy O’Brien, known better as Jomboy (@Jomboy__ on Twitter), has an excellent breakdown of the moment. Molina nods, and holding his mask in his right hand motions toward second.

He does not say a word, but Jomboy’s narration is as good as a thought bubble.

“Yadi goes, ‘Uh, OK, steal then,’” Jomboy says. “Take off. Let’s see what happens.”

The count gets two 2-2, and Molina calls for the changeup. The off-speed pitch plunges low, and it gets a swing-and-a-miss from the batter.

Siri is on way to second.

Molina’s throw beats him by two, three strides.

Matt Carpenter, at second, applies the tag and runs off the field with the inning over. Siri out. Molina takes his time leaving the field, bent over, staring in the direction of the rookie to see if he wants to make eye contact now.

There is no finger wag.

“Saw it the whole way,” manager Mike Shildt said early Monday morning when asked about his view of the moment. “Special stuff.”