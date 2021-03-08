Cardinals Molina dares Astros rookie to steal second base; throws him out by a mile

JUPITER, Fla. — It had to be the finger wag from a rookie pinch-runner that got Yadier Molina’s attention late in Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.
So, he replied with an invitation.
Molina waved his mask toward second with a clear, unspoken message.
Go ahead.
Try.
Dare you.
In the seventh inning of an exhibition still not yet midway through spring training, Yadier Molina was still in Sunday’s game catching and still doing Yadier Molina things. Rookie pitcher Jake Woodford had just walked Martin Maldonado when the Astros’ replaced him with minor-league outfielder Jose Siri, who has yet to reach first in the majors, let alone take second. Siri does have 190 steals in 719 pro games, and Molina would have greeted him all the same if he had 719 in 190. He has highlights to spare of picking off pinch runners as they meander back to the base or lose track of the moment. He once picked off a loitering Eugenio Suarez at third base – immediately after a walk to load the bases.
He has talked to young catchers about spying a pitcher coming in late in a game as a pinch-runner and trying to steal an out from an inexperienced baserunning.
With Siri at first, Molina calls for a pickoff. Woodford throws over. Siri is back. On an 0-1 pitch, Molina calls for an outside fastball and lets first baseman Paul Goldschmidt know a pick might be coming. It does. Goldschmidt gets the tag down – and nearly catches Siri off. Nearly.
The rookie, wearing No. 99, gets up and raises his left hand to wag an index finger at Molina. It’s here where Jimmy O’Brien, known better as Jomboy (@Jomboy__ on Twitter), has an excellent breakdown of the moment. Molina nods, and holding his mask in his right hand motions toward second.
He does not say a word, but Jomboy’s narration is as good as a thought bubble.
“Yadi goes, ‘Uh, OK, steal then,’” Jomboy says. “Take off. Let’s see what happens.”
The count gets two 2-2, and Molina calls for the changeup. The off-speed pitch plunges low, and it gets a swing-and-a-miss from the batter.
Siri is on way to second.
Molina’s throw beats him by two, three strides.
Matt Carpenter, at second, applies the tag and runs off the field with the inning over. Siri out. Molina takes his time leaving the field, bent over, staring in the direction of the rookie to see if he wants to make eye contact now.
There is no finger wag.
“Saw it the whole way,” manager Mike Shildt said early Monday morning when asked about his view of the moment. “Special stuff.”
Yadier Molina tells runner to steal then throws him out, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/q8Ly2mMXdK— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 7, 2021
Molina, 38, and entering his 18th season with the Cardinals, is – no surprise here – the active leader in runners caught attempting to steal. He’s thrown out 350 of them in his career. The next closest active catcher is Jonathan Lucroy with 257, and Buster Posey has thrown out 242. Molina is currently tied in the career rankings with A.J. Pierzynski, though it will be difficult for Molina to climb, say, above Joe Girardi (384) or Yogi Berra (403) because of a significant reason: Teams do not try to steal that often against him and the Cardinals’ pitchers.
While manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, A.J. Hinch, now with Detroit, said his team would not even attempt a steal against Molina and the Cardinals’ pitchers. Molina’s “pop time” – from pitch hitting the mitt to his throw popping the infielder’s glove – was too fast to make the gamble worth the risk. In the 2011 World Series, Ian Kinsler stole a key base for the Texas Rangers and said it was the pitcher’s delivery to the plate that made it possible – because they knew he could not beat Molina’s throw. They ran the numbers.
Four times in his career, Molina has led the league in percent of runners caught stealing. Twice, in 2005 and 2007, he threw out more runners than he allowed steals.
The pitchers and the run defense started by manager Tony La Russa deserve some of the credit, and some of the blame when there’s a year like 2016 when runners stole 67 bases against Molina. Even with that year’s 21 percent, Molina has a career 40.28 percent caught stealing rate during an era when the expected caught stealing rate is 28 percent.
Molina’s caught stealing rate is the second-best active in the majors, behind only Roberto Perez, at 41.36. Of course, Perez has thrown out 91 runners to Molina’s 350, and he’s caught 3,529 1/3 innings in the majors to Molina’s 16,665 innings. Molina has a decade on him.
Consider then his contemporaries. Salvador Perez has a 35.13 percent career caught stealing percentage. Posey has a 33.06 percent for his career, and this past winter’s vaunted free-agent and $100-million man J.T. Realmuto has a career 35.93 percent. In the shortened 2020 season, when Molina missed time with a COVID-19 infection and so few teams tried to steal bases at all, he threw out 45 percent of the attempted thieves.
By Monday morning, Jomboy’s brilliant breakdown of Molina’s invite and throwdown with Siri and been watched more than 950,000 times.
“Just an absolutely thing of beauty,” O’Brien says to end the video clip. “I wouldn’t stand up and look at Molina either.”
But that was not the only lesson of the moment.
Sure, Molina schooled the rookie.
He also notified the league.
With Goldschmidt, the signal Molina and Albert Pujols had for the back pick at first is definitely back.
And probably at third base with the guy there, too.