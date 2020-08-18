Cardinals Molina, DeJong cleared from COVID-19 inactivity by MLB, begin workouts back in St. Louis

CHICAGO — When the Cardinals return from their eight-game swing through Chicago, some familiar faces will be cleared to join them in workouts.

And they could return to games soon after.

All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong were among the latest group of Cardinals who received clearance from Major League Baseball to resume team activities after testing positive for COVID-19 almost three weeks ago. Molina and DeJong were able to workout in St. Louis, and they can join the team for whatever workouts the club has before Thursday's home game against the Reds.

In addition to Molina and DeJong, reliever Kodi Whitley and infielder Rangel Ravelo were cleared by MLB.

Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa had previously been cleared.

Of the first group of players who tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee, that leaves only Junior Fernandez still awaiting clearance from MLB. Lane Thomas, Ryan Helsley, and Austin Dean tested positive for the virus once the team returned home to St. Louis after the initial quarantine.