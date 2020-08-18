Cardinals Molina, DeJong cleared from COVID-19 inactivity by MLB, begin workouts back in St. Louis

CHICAGO — When the Cardinals return from their eight-game swing through Chicago, some familiar faces will be cleared to join them in workouts.
And they could return to games soon after.
All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong were among the latest group of Cardinals who received clearance from Major League Baseball to resume team activities after testing positive for COVID-19 almost three weeks ago. Molina and DeJong were able to workout in St. Louis, and they can join the team for whatever workouts the club has before Thursday's home game against the Reds.
In addition to Molina and DeJong, reliever Kodi Whitley and infielder Rangel Ravelo were cleared by MLB.
Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa had previously been cleared.
Of the first group of players who tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee, that leaves only Junior Fernandez still awaiting clearance from MLB. Lane Thomas, Ryan Helsley, and Austin Dean tested positive for the virus once the team returned home to St. Louis after the initial quarantine.
Martinez shared on Instagram that he was clear of "the virus" -- acknowledging for the first time that he had COVID-19. He had previously declined to reveal the results of his test or disclose why the team put him on the COVID-19 injured list.
The game won't be shortened by anything but weather. The start time won't change. There won't be a second game later The lights will be on. The traditional home team at Wrigley Field will be the home team.
By this week's standards Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Cubs is almost quaint in its familiarity.
Fresh of his Wrigley Field debut and two homers and five RBIs in Monday's doubleheader, Brad Miller remains in the lineup and has moved up a notch to No. 6. Miller starts at third base as Matt Carpenter slides back to the designated hitter spot they alternated at Monday.
Daniel Ponce de Leon draws the start for the Cardinals opposite Cubs righthander Yu Darvish.
To address their bullpen situation for Game 3 of this five-game stay at Wrigley, the Cardinals added Jesus Cruz to the 40-man roster and the active roster. Jacob Woodford, the 29th man for Monday's doubleheader, was optioned out Monday night, and lefty Rob Kaminsky was optioned Tuesday afternoon. Both can stick around on the taxi squad in Chicago. Either can be activated Wednesday for the doubleheader, depending on the usage of pitchers Tuesday.
Since the Cardinals return to play, the starters have been going around 60 pitches, if possible. Ponce de Leon had the final start for the Cardinals before they had the 17-day layoff due to COVID-19, but is likely to have the same limitation as every starter builds strength on the job.
Jack Flaherty is on target to start Game 1 on Wednesday.
Here is the lineup for Tuesday's game at Wrigley:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF ***SCRATCHED, new lineup below***
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Brad Miller, 3B
7. Dylan Carlson, CF
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Matt Wieters, C
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, DH
5. Miller, 3B
6. Carlson, LF
7. Wieters, C
8. Bader, CF
This story will be updated throughout the evening from Wrigley Field.
