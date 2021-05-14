Cardinals move Hicks to 60-day injured list to allow Moroff to replace DeJong for Padres rematch

SAN DIEGO — As many moves as the Cardinals made leading up to their return to Petco Park for the first time since this past October's ouster from the playoffs, their lineup won't be as diluted as their opponents.

The Cardinals placed shortstop Paul DeJong on the 10-day injured list a few hours before first pitch Friday night. They promoted infielder Max Moroff from Class AAA Memphis (you can read all about why here, from earlier at StlToday.com). To make room on the 40-man roster for Moroff, the Cardinals moved reliever Jordan Hicks (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

The Cardinals already had subbed in rookie Johan Oviedo for the start Friday night in place of Carlos Martinez (ankle).

Tommy Edman continues to handle short in DeJong's absence.