Cardinals move Hicks to 60-day injured list to allow Moroff to replace DeJong for Padres rematch

SAN DIEGO — As many moves as the Cardinals made leading up to their return to Petco Park for the first time since this past October's ouster from the playoffs, their lineup won't be as diluted as their opponents.
The Cardinals placed shortstop Paul DeJong on the 10-day injured list a few hours before first pitch Friday night. They promoted infielder Max Moroff from Class AAA Memphis (you can read all about why here, from earlier at StlToday.com). To make room on the 40-man roster for Moroff, the Cardinals moved reliever Jordan Hicks (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.
The Cardinals already had subbed in rookie Johan Oviedo for the start Friday night in place of Carlos Martinez (ankle).
Tommy Edman continues to handle short in DeJong's absence.
And despite all those moving parts, the Cardinals still arrive this afternoon at the ballpark with more regulars in the lineup than San Diego. The Padres, due to a handful of positive tests for COVID-19 and contact tracing, are without as many as five regulars. That includes electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and resolute middle-order hitter Eric Hosmer and longtime Padre Wil Myers. Pressing on as the leading All-Star for the group is Manny Machado, who will bat second.
Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham is San Diego's fill-in at cleanup.
The move with Hicks means the righthander will be available to come back to the active roster in early July, shortly before the All-Star break. He won't be ready at that point based on the current treatment plan, manager Mike Shildt said. The Cardinals do hope that he'll pitch at some point this season.
DeJong has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his ribcage. He will take the minimum 10 days and possible as much as 14 to recover.
Here are the lineups for the first game of a series that will get the national telecast treatment all weekend:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, SS
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Johan Oviedo, RHP
PADRES
1. Trent Grisham, CF
2. Manny Machado, 3B