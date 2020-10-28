Cardinals nearing today's deadline on Wong's option; Molina, Wainwright declared free agents

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — As soon as the final game of the World Series ended, the clock started running for the Cardinals and the first player personnel decision they must make for the 2021 season.
Second baseman Kolten Wong, a favorite to win his second consecutive Gold Glove Award, has a $12.5-million option for the coming season, and the team must exercise it by late Wednesday or Wong will be declared a free agent. There is a $1-million buyout on the contract.
The Cardinals are expected to finalize their decision hours before the deadline.
Immediately after the final game of the World Series, 147 players were declared free agents.
For the first time in his career, that group includes Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. At 38, Molina has spent the previous two decades with the Cardinals organization, and each time he neared free agency, he and the team negotiated an extension months ahead of time. Molina is coming off a three-year, $20-million contract.
The other three Cardinals declared free agents early Wednesday morning were Adam Wainwright, Brad Miller and Matt Wieters.
Wainwright has been a free agent before, on paper. Before signing his incentive-laden deal for the 2019 season, the veteran righthander had to become a free agent in order to take a pay cut of more than 20 percent. The same rule is in play for Molina if the Cardinals' offer is less than the $20 million salary he would have had for a full 2020 season.
Molina is seeking a two-year deal, and he has stressed that his preference is to return to the Cardinals. He has instructed his agent multiple times over the past 12 months to engage with the Cardinals on contract talks.
He has said he will entertain interest from other teams.
Wainwright told the Post-Dispatch this summer that he and Molina talked in the clubhouse about their interest in remaining Cardinals and, if that didn't work out, going somewhere together for the next season.
In previous years, picking up Wong's option would be a layup.
Wong, who just turned 30, took over the leadoff roll for the Cardinals in 2020 and in the shortened season hit .265 with a .350 on-base percentage and a .675 OPS. He hit .275 with a .361 on-base percentage the season before, and over the past four seasons has defined himself as a player with the on-base percentage of a table-setter and the one of the best gloves at his position in the majors.
A leader in many defensive metrics the past three seasons, he was awarded his first Gold Glove in 2019. He's a finalist for the award this season as one of the top-three second basemen in the statistics used by Rawlings to determine the awards for 2020.
The uncertainty for this year is the financial situation the Cardinals and Major League Baseball face coming out of a season with 60 games and no tickets sold by individual clubs. The Cardinals are not yet sure if they will be able to sell tickets for the 2021 season, how many fans they'll be able to have at games, or even how many games the 2021 season will have. There is a 162-game schedule that has been released, but the league acknowledges it has to be responsive to the coronavirus crisis and what the months ahead bring for the country and its COVID-19 spread.
Wong signed a five-year, $25.5 million extension during spring training 2016. He spoke that day about the commitment the Cardinals made to him, and the challenge presented to become the player they were betting on him to be.
He has.
If exercised, the option will bring the deal to a total value of $37 million. The option will also give the Cardinals some immediate clarity on their payroll, the look of their infield, and allow them to explore an extension with Wong on a less deadline-oriented timetable.
