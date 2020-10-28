Cardinals nearing today's deadline on Wong's option; Molina, Wainwright declared free agents

Molina is seeking a two-year deal, and he has stressed that his preference is to return to the Cardinals. He has instructed his agent multiple times over the past 12 months to engage with the Cardinals on contract talks.

He has said he will entertain interest from other teams.

Wainwright told the Post-Dispatch this summer that he and Molina talked in the clubhouse about their interest in remaining Cardinals and, if that didn't work out, going somewhere together for the next season.

In previous years, picking up Wong's option would be a layup.

Wong, who just turned 30, took over the leadoff roll for the Cardinals in 2020 and in the shortened season hit .265 with a .350 on-base percentage and a .675 OPS. He hit .275 with a .361 on-base percentage the season before, and over the past four seasons has defined himself as a player with the on-base percentage of a table-setter and the one of the best gloves at his position in the majors.

A leader in many defensive metrics the past three seasons, he was awarded his first Gold Glove in 2019. He's a finalist for the award this season as one of the top-three second basemen in the statistics used by Rawlings to determine the awards for 2020.