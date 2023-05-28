Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLEVELAND — All those pregame meetings and that quick reminder before the 10th inning gave Brendan Donovan the “intel” he needed to steal third base and do with his savvy what the Cardinals had not been able to do by blunt force.

He knew what to look for, who would do it, when to go, how foolproof his choice to run had to be, and then, even riding a gust of all that info, had one thought as he reached halfway.

“I thought I was out,” Donovan said. “You’re kind of watching it unfold as you’re running and you’re just hoping, hoping that you get a hand in there.”

He did.

Donovan’s steal of third base in the top of the 10th inning put him in position to score on a passed ball. The Cardinals had two hits in the game. Donovan scored two runs in the game. And the winning run came out of thin air and new rules as Donovan, the spontaneously generated runner to start the 10th innings, created a run without a hit to send the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory against Cleveland on Saturday at Progressive Field. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a perfect bottom of the 10th to secure the win.

“We found a way to steal that one,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

He then spotted a reporter scribbling.

“I knew you were going to write that one down,” he said.

The Cardinals got a solid seven innings from starter Jack Flaherty and a riddling from Cleveland rookie Tanner Bibee to carry a 1-1 game into extra innings. Bibee seized on the Cardinals’ struggling, wheezing lineup for a career-best nine strikeouts. For the first six innings of the game, the only Cardinal to reach second base safely was Donovan, and he did so rounding it for a solo home run. The Cardinals failed to take advantage of a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the seventh inning, and overall went zero-for-four with runners in scoring position.

To “steal” a win they needed late-inning, lockdown pitching and they needed to find a way to be resourceful when they weren’t flashy, cunning when they lacked timing, and not miss the slimmest opportunity.

They needed to win like Brendan Donovan plays.

The won because of how Brendan Donovan plays.

“It doesn’t matter what position you put him in he’s going to attack the situation,” Flaherty said. “He’s going to take control of it regardless. It doesn’t matter the situation you put him in. He’s ready to go at any time. He’s always prepared.

“You can put him anywhere on the field, and he’s going to make plays.”

That, evidently, includes standing at second base to open extra innings thanks to the speed-up rule that has leaked like ink out of the 2020 season and become part of baseball’s rulebook.

The Cardinals lead the National League in steals this month, and they aim to be one of the more aggressive teams when stealing because they believe they’re among the most prepared to exploit opponents’ habits. They stole five bases in the four-game series against Cincinnati, including two on one of the starters. They tested Los Angeles Dodgers’ starter Noah Syndergaard with steals during his most recent start against them. Going into the 10th, Cleveland had reliever Nick Sandlin entering for the first time and throwing to true-armed catcher David Fry, a late-game entry.

At the start of the series and before the game, the Cardinals’ coaching staff, including third-base coach Ron “Pop” Warner, runs through the scouting report on the pitchers and the clues they give for when they’ll give up a bag. One of the pitchers who had a giveaway that Donovan declined to share was Sandlin.

During the first at-bat of the inning, Donovan took off.

“Gave us a couple of shots at it,” Marmol said of the play. “With a runner at third rather than kind of waiting around.”

The runner at third with no outs meant a deep fly ball scored a run, a groundball to the right side likely scored a run, and of course any base hit would score a run. It took even less than that. With Oscar Mercado at the plate, Fry mishandled a pitch from Sandlin, and Donovan darted home for the winning run.

It was already a box score that had his smudges all over it. Donovan’s fifth homer of the season was the first run of the game. Cleveland pulled a Donovan and barely beat Donovan to tie the game in the third inning. Flaherty walked Steven Kwan with one out, spiked a slider that allowed Kwan to get to second base. Jose Ramirez’s flare single to right field was enough that Kwan raced Donovan’s throw – and needed an elegant slide to the far point of the plate to assure he beat Donovan’s strike.

Several teammates were asked what their favorite thing that Donovan does on the baseball field is.

“Everything,” Flaherty said.

“Everything,” outfielder Lars Nootbaar said.

“Everything,” Paul Goldschmidt said. “He showed up tonight and he’s hitting the ball well. He’s added some power. Just finding ways to contribute. He wants to win and wants to find out whatever he has to do to win. Tonight it was stealing bags, hitting a home run, and he basically plays every position on the field, too.”

On this road trip, as other areas of the lineup sagged, Donovan has been a part of picking it all up. That could be by playing two games at first base in place of Goldschmidt, or the game Donovan handled at third base so Nolan Arenado could get a break. Against Cincinnati, Donovan saved a run by being able to adjust himself at third base, create an angle to the plate, and throw out a runner trying to advance on a groundball.

He had two hits in the series opener at Cleveland, and while the middle of the order has struggled – Willson Contreras is in a zero-for-25 spiral – Donovan has gone six-for-16 (.375) on the road trip. He’s scored six runs.

He’s yet to strike out in this entire trip through Ohio.

A few weeks ago, Marmol sat in his office at Busch Stadium, and gave a monologue about Donovan and how he’s a player who “grows on you.” The manager gave the example of a scout going to a showcase and looking for power off the bat and power off the fingertips, and not seeing either of those things from Donovan, but then sticking around for a game and watching all the ways Donovan shows up. He’s playing third or moving to right field. He’s moving a runner over, stealing a base, scoring from first on a double, or turning on a mistake to homer. In the example Marmol gave, the evaluator – a scout at a showcase, a manager in spring – looks up from the game and sees all the way Donovan won the game.

Cleveland now knows that sensation.

“We’re a good team,” Donovan said of the Cardinals, who need to sneak a few wins to claw back to .500. “We have several different ways we can beat you.”

That’s the Donovan way.

