Cardinals' Nolan Arenado has contending team he craved, teammate he could not imagine

DENVER — The night last year the Los Angeles Angels cast Albert Pujols off their roster, Nolan Arenado finished fielding questions on a Cardinals’ Zoom press conference and, unprompted, wanted to send Pujols a message. He expressed “love” for Pujols, called him his “favorite player,” and concluded by saying how he hoped “you hear this one day.”

“I hope you get to go out the right way,” Arenado said.

He wanted Pujols’ career to get a deserving ending.

He did not believe he’d be a part of it.

“I never thought this could possible,” Arenado said late Wednesday night at Coors Field. “And having him hit behind me is pretty cool. Obviously going back-to-back with him is really cool. It’s pretty cool to be in a lineup with him – in a Cardinals uniform.”

Arenado and Pujols propelled a five-run first inning and a 9-5 victory Wednesday against Colorado. The first-inning statement came the day after the Cardinals lost 16-5 or, as Arenado put it, “got smacked in the face a little bit.” It was important, he added, “for us to come out with a little hunger, a little energy.” Mission accomplished. By the end of the sixth inning, Arenado and Pujols each had a double, a single, and a home run. The homers came back to back in the sixth inning to extend the Cardinals’ lead and firewall against the Rockies’ last at-bat threat.

In his first start at his final visit the ballpark where he made his major-league debut, Pujols received a standing ovation before his first at-bat and raucous applause from the Cardinals-leaning crowd all evening.

He responded, teammates noted, with a show.

On his way to four hits, Pujols had an RBI single in the first inning against a lefty. He was robbed of an RBI in the second inning when the ball hopped over the left-field wall for a ground-rule double off a lefty and robbed of another RBI in the eighth when a runner was thrown out at home. Still, he finished the night with two RBIs after hitting his eighth homer of the season and 687th of his career. Following his six strong innings and win, starter Jose Quintana, one of Pujols’ newest teammates, said: “He’s into it. He's ready.”

“I think it’s a lift in everybody’s game,” Arenado said. “I think everyone knows what’s at stake and everyone is so focused on helping the team win and trying to have quality at-bats. Albert has had millions of quality at-bats.”

As a pro, Arenado tried to watch Pujols as a peer, and he would often think while studying his at-bats on TV or spying his actions across the diamond, what he’d be like as a teammate.

What would Pujols tell him.

What tip would Pujols give.

What insight about hitting could the three-time MVP reveal that turned the kaleidoscope so many hitters see at the plate into a spyglass.

“I always thought about that,” Arenado said. “I’ve been thinking about that for years. How great would it be to play with Albert? As good as he was it would be amazing to learn from a guy like that or watch him (do) all those little things. It would be pretty cool to play with a guy like that. To see, to learn from him.”

Before the 2021 season, disenchanted by the direction Colorado seemed to be going as it regressed from contention, Arenado sought a trade to the Cardinals in part because of the standard set by Pujols. The Cardinals have not had a losing season since Pujols signed with the Angels after the 2011 championship season, but they also have not had a championship season since Pujols signed with the Angels. The Cardinals have been back to the World Series once since Pujols left, but they have won four division crowns, including three in a row, from 2013 through 2015.

That also coincides with Arenado’s first three seasons in the majors.

He has recently, repeatedly said how in his 10-season career he’s yet to win a division title. On Tuesday, as he met with the Colorado media and one straggler from St. Louis, Arenado nodded when asked if he got what he sought with the Cardinals: “Having a chance to win the division – that’s what I envisioned.”

The visit to Coors Field a year ago with the Cardinals was emotionally exhausting, Arenado described. He found it difficult to look out and see Trevor Story, his longtime sidekick on the left side of the infield, facing him as an opponent. He chatted with the support staff that he had throwing him batting practice on off days, he knew the crowd at Coors would meet with him an ovation in his first at-bat. The tears that came in that moment were not his first of the series. And all of that offered context to his .233 average and overall struggles in his first eight games against his former team.

This series has felt different, lighter. Other than outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the position players aren’t part of the group Arenado played alongside for years.

All that was new Wednesday was his first home run in a gray uniform at Coors Field. He did remember to turn right at home plate and head to the visitors dugout.

The rest of his game was familiar, from punished pitches to dazzling defense.

“Continues to go on a tear,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

In the first inning, against lefty Kyle Freeland, Arenado lined a double that hugged the left-field line into the corner, so close that it was originally ruled foul. Replay overturned that call, and Arenado’s best game as a visitor at Coors took off. He singled in the fourth and homered in the sixth. Arenado’s 23rd homer of the season landed on a tarp stretched in the farthest reaches of the left-field stands, taught near the left-field foul pole. If a Rockie hits the tarp with a homer, the team donates $5,000 to a local medical group. Arenado dropped some donations through his years calling Coors home.

In the ninth, as Colorado threatened to flip the game, Arenado raced into foul territory, deep into the left-field foul territory. With his back almost facing home plate, Arenado made a snappy basket catch and then threw a no-look strike to home plate, on the fly, to keep the runner from advancing.

“With a throw right on the money to home,” Marmol said. “There is one guy in the league who can pull off that and it’s him. I don’t want to get used to it because it is special.”

That is the word that Arenado has used to describe playing alongside Pujols, batting cleanup with him at No. 5. He experienced as a home player at Coors how it feels to have the visiting team cheered like the Cardinals were Wednesday. With Arenado at second, Pujols came to the plate to a standing ovation in the first inning from wide, red-clad stretches of the crowd. Arenado figured it was coming because “the Cardinals, man, they bring it on the road.”

Arenado was again on base in the second inning when Pujols double. Arenado rounded the bases ahead of Pujols in the sixth. He got to see Wednesday what he imagined it would be like to share a lineup with Pujols. There are the drills Arenado has adopted from Pujols in the batting cage, the advice he’s received Pujols during hitter’s meetings. And there is the other thing he’s learned about Pujols that he knew, but had to be in the lineup to feel.

“He’s good protection,” Arenado smiled.