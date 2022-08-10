Cardinals notebook: Rockies Randal Grichuk, Elehuris Montero 'emotional' facing first team

DENVER — Although the few years they overlapped as Cardinals they spent separated by several levels, Randal Grichuk and Elehuris Montero both had an experience together Tuesday night: They faced their former team for the first time since trades made three years apart.

“It was a little chills my first game,” said Grichuk, who had not seen the Cardinals since he was traded to Toronto in January 2018. “I’m not going to lie. It was a little — not nervous, but I was not in my body, not in the normal feel of an at-bat. I don’t know if because I got a hit it knocked all that out. But after that first one, I was like, ‘OK, now I’m good.’”

Good became great.

Grichuk, 30, hit a three-run homer and finished that first game against the Cardinals with a career-best five hits. He laughed as he called it “memorable, for another reason, too.”

By the time Grichuk came to Colorado — via a winter trade from Toronto — Montero already was a prospect rising through the Rockies’ system. The 23-year-old infielder was the more prominent hitter sent to Colorado in the February 2021 trade for Nolan Arenado. At his locker in the Rockies’ clubhouse Tuesday, Montero said he didn’t hear his name attached to any trade until his phone range with the news: He was a Rockie.

“I realized it’s a new opportunity, new team, (so) go out there and do the same thing — try to improve with this new team,” Montero said through a team interpreter. “It was extremely emotional facing the team that signed you and came up with.”

Montero made his major-league debut May 1, but it wasn’t until this month that he got consistent playing time. Montero started an eighth consecutive game Wednesday night, and he has been moving between third, first, and designated hitter for at-bats. The right-handed hitting infielder was initially brought to the majors to be with the team, get familiar with the travel, the expectations, and he returned to the minors three different times.

“Without a doubt, I am the type of guy who learns from watching, but I learn more from playing,” Montero said. “I want to play. I want to make adjustments in game. I learn from doing both, but I definitely want to play.”

The first ball Montero put in play against his former team slipped under Arenado’s glove for an error. Montero singled in the Rockies’ nine-run inning, and he finished Tuesday’s game with two hits. In his first at-bat Wednesday, he again hit a grounder to Arenado. This time the Gold Glover the Cardinals got spun it into a double play.

Flaherty’s rehab start rained out

Soggy weather in the Memphis area delayed Jack Flaherty’s scheduled rehab start for the Class AAA Redbirds, pushing it back a day. Memphis announced a single-ticket doubleheader for Thursday at AutoZone Park, with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. St. Louis time. Flaherty will start that one.

Flaherty, on the injured list twice this season because of shoulder soreness, is scheduled to throw between 30-35 pitches, and the Cardinals want him to do those in the game, not have a quick first inning and then chuck pitches in the bullpen.

There is no timetable for the right-hander’s return to the big leagues, though rehab assignments for pitchers are limited to a month. Marmol said the Cardinals plan to add Flaherty to the rotation but will decide how that happens when he’s ready. He agreed, sticking with the theme of the pre-game conversation, that Flaherty “does miss bats.”

Extra bases

At the ballpark where he made his first major-league appearance, Albert Pujols played in his 3,034th career game. That tied him with Hall of Fame Ty Cobb for the fifth-most in MLB history, and with his next game, Pujols will assure that the top five all appeared after integration. Rickey Henderson is fourth all time, with 3,081. Pete Rose (3,562), Carl Yastrzemski (3,308), and Hank Aaron (3,298) are the top three.

• Pujols’ homer in the sixth inning Wednesday that gave the Cardinals and 8-2 lead made Austin Gomber, a former Cardinal, the 448th different pitcher he’s homered against. That is one shy of the major-league record held by Barry Bonds (449).

• The 16 runs Colorado scored Tuesday were the most by the Rockies since 19 on July 11, 2018. The Cardinals last allowed 16 or more runs in an 18-3 loss at Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 2020.