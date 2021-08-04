Cardinals open on the road (again), Yankees visit Busch (finally), and more from MLB's 2022 schedule

While the Cardinals will once again open the regular season on the road, the bulk of their home schedule in 2022 will be played before baseball’s late July All-Star break collides with trade-deadline fever.
All 30 teams will play on opening day March 31 and the Cardinals will visit Pittsburgh to begin the regular season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday with the release of its official 2022 schedule. The Cardinals start the season with three games at PNC Park before an unusual two-game, three-day visit to Wrigley Field then slingshots them home to open Busch Stadium against the Pirates on April 7.
The Cardinals’ 20 interleague games will be against teams from the American League East, as previously reported and previewed in the Post-Dispatch.
That schedule includes a weekend visit on August 5-7 from the New York Yankees.
It will be the Yankees' first visit to St. Louis since Derek Jeter's farewell tour in 2014, and it will come more than two years after his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Cardinals travel to Tampa Bay and Boston for interleague series and they’ll have a home-and-home set with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Baltimore Orioles visit for a weekday series from May 10-12 and offer a chance for the teams to celebrate the St. Louis Browns – just two years later than originally planned. Major League Baseball shifted the interleague schedule for 2022 to mirror the one planned for 2020.
The expiring Collecting Bargaining Agreement allows for a chance to rethink interleague play, and any shifts to it will be put in play for 2023.
The Cardinals interleague home series are:
• Kansas City – April 12-13
• Baltimore – May 10-13
• Toronto – May 23-24
• Yankees – August 5-7
Teams have started to release the schedule earlier and earlier to begin generating ticket sales, promotions, and advanced planning for the season. With 14 weekend series at Busch Stadium, a Labor Day weekend visit from the Cubs, and the Yankees on the calendar, the Cardinals believe their 2022 schedule is an attractive one to sell to fans and suite purchasers. The Cardinals annually prefer to open on the road to limit home dates in April because of weather and because ticket sales are soft for night games during the school year.
The Cardinals also bank on their home opener, with all of the hullabaloo of red jackets and Ford trucks and Clydesdales, being a civic holiday without needing it to be on the specific date of opening day.
The 2022 season will be the ninth time in 11 years they've opened on the road, and one of the years they opened at home was the shortened 2020 season without a single fan in the crowd.
Fifty of the Cardinals’ 81 home dates will be played before the All-Star Game in Los Angeles and the All-Star break, which runs from July 18-21.
Unless the CBA alters it, the trade deadline is set for around July 31.
The Cardinals’ first game back from the break – a road game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati – will be their 100th game of the season.
The Cardinals close the 2022 season like they began it – with a series against the Pirates. The Cardinals will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 30-Oct. 2 after returning from one of the longest road trips of the season. In the final two weeks of the regular season, the Cardinals will travel to San Diego, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee on a three-city, 10-day, eight-game swing.