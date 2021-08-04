Cardinals open on the road (again), Yankees visit Busch (finally), and more from MLB's 2022 schedule

While the Cardinals will once again open the regular season on the road, the bulk of their home schedule in 2022 will be played before baseball’s late July All-Star break collides with trade-deadline fever.

All 30 teams will play on opening day March 31 and the Cardinals will visit Pittsburgh to begin the regular season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday with the release of its official 2022 schedule. The Cardinals start the season with three games at PNC Park before an unusual two-game, three-day visit to Wrigley Field then slingshots them home to open Busch Stadium against the Pirates on April 7.

The Cardinals’ 20 interleague games will be against teams from the American League East, as previously reported and previewed in the Post-Dispatch.

That schedule includes a weekend visit on August 5-7 from the New York Yankees.

It will be the Yankees' first visit to St. Louis since Derek Jeter's farewell tour in 2014, and it will come more than two years after his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.