Cardinals pitcher Flaherty starts endorsement deal with BodyArmor, with a tie to St. Louis charity

Asked if he was going to get one of the superhero-style cartoons that is featured on the company’s web site, Flaherty laughed: “I don’t know about that.”

The company, founded in 2011, gained a boost several years later when the late Kobe Bryant became an investor. Within seven years of the company’s creation Bryant was the fourth-leading investor in the company, according to ESPN, and as part of early endorsement deals for the product players had stakes in company. The sports drink, with an investment from the Coca-Cola Company, has risen to No. 2 in convenience store sales, according to a spokesman and seen its footprint grow through partnerships with MLS, NFL players like Christian McCaffrey, and tennis stars like Naomi Osaka.

Flaherty has spoken often about watching Bryant and how he, a basketball fan, harnessed some of his competitiveness by seeking out interviews and advice Bryant gave.

“It doesn’t hurt at all. You hit it there,” Flaherty said of BodyArmor’s tie to Bryant. “Any time you can be attached to something that he was attached to you’re probably doing something right, and you can see that with the other athletes who they work with in other sports, and the list of names there.”