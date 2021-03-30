Cardinals pitcher Flaherty starts endorsement deal with BodyArmor, with a tie to St. Louis charity

JUPITER, Fla. – The Cardinals’ opening day starter’s first leap into a national brand campaign comes with a local benefit.
Jack Flaherty will be introduced Tuesday morning as BodyArmor’s latest “athlete ambassador,” and as part of his agreement with the swift-growing sports drink company there will be a $5,000 donation made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. The money will be geared toward aiding health and fitness programs at the clubs, a BodyArmor official said, and it will add to an existing campaign for improved spaces and gear called BodyArmor Builds.
The stride professionally into promoting a brand comes with something Flaherty spoke personally about last season – increasing his presence and involvement in areas of St. Louis.
“Through the conversations with people close to me, people in my corner, trying to figure out ways to try to give back to the community … how we could stay involved in the community,” Flaherty said in a phone conversation. “When this opportunity presented itself the Boys & Girls Club … was an added bonus and a huge plus."
Flaherty, 25, joins Mike Trout and Mookie Betts, two of the best all-around players in the majors and each with a Los Angeles-area team, as baseball players promoting BodyArmor. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. are also brand ambassadors. Flaherty will be featured in a variety of promotions for the sports drink nationally and specifically in St. Louis. In an email from a spokesman, the company called this “a pivotal time for the brand” when it challenges the larger sports drinks.
Asked if he was going to get one of the superhero-style cartoons that is featured on the company’s web site, Flaherty laughed: “I don’t know about that.”
The company, founded in 2011, gained a boost several years later when the late Kobe Bryant became an investor. Within seven years of the company’s creation Bryant was the fourth-leading investor in the company, according to ESPN, and as part of early endorsement deals for the product players had stakes in company. The sports drink, with an investment from the Coca-Cola Company, has risen to No. 2 in convenience store sales, according to a spokesman and seen its footprint grow through partnerships with MLS, NFL players like Christian McCaffrey, and tennis stars like Naomi Osaka.
Flaherty has spoken often about watching Bryant and how he, a basketball fan, harnessed some of his competitiveness by seeking out interviews and advice Bryant gave.
“It doesn’t hurt at all. You hit it there,” Flaherty said of BodyArmor’s tie to Bryant. “Any time you can be attached to something that he was attached to you’re probably doing something right, and you can see that with the other athletes who they work with in other sports, and the list of names there.”
The Cardinals’ righthander will start Thursday at Cincinnati as the 2021 regular season begins. Flaherty’s second career opening day assignment and second consecutive comes after a season of almost as many stops as starts.
Carried by the momentum of his record-setting second half in 2019 and his 231 strikeouts – the most by a Cardinals pitcher not named Bob Gibson – Flaherty approached the 2020 as an early favorite to challenge for a NL Cy Young Award. Four times the righthander was on the brink of a start when he had his schedule halted, first by baseball postponing the season due to the pandemic and later when the Cardinals took a protective, cautious approach with their prized No. 1 starter. He finished the season 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts, though nine of the 22 earned runs he allowed in the shortened season came in one start at Milwaukee.
Throughout the summer and season, Flaherty’s activity on social media played a part as he increased his voice on social issues, talking several times about his experience as a young Black man and his hope to be more involved, more present in outreach. Flaherty has worked with youth baseball and said that is an area of interest for him. He also joined the Players Alliance, a group of former and current major leaguers who has sought to raises awareness within the sport and grow participation in the sport. This past winter, the Players Alliance orchestrated a cross-country goodwill that provided baseball equipment and food in select cities. The truck made two stops in St. Louis. Brewers reliever and St. Louis native Devin Williams attended both.
In conversations with confidants and his advisers, Flaherty explored ways he could be more active, stating during an interview that actions add weight to words.
A convergence of opportunities and platforms greets him at the start of a new season – with the increased profile that comes from endorsing a national brand and establishing an avenue to the local Boys & Girls Club along with being expected to lead a rotation to the division title.
“It felt like the right opportunity,” Flaherty said. “I don’t think you can go wrong when you get an opportunity to join a team like BodyArmor and be a part of the group of athletes they have and also the ties they have. The opportunity was right. It felt like the right time.”