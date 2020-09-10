Cardinals place Oviedo in quarantine; rookie had contact with person who tested positive for COVID-1

The Cardinals were already discussing whether Carlos Martinez would leapfrog Oviedo in the rotation and start Sunday against Cincinnati. That seems likely now with the possibility that Oviedo could be cleared from COVID-19 protocols by Monday.

He is being tested daily to determine the level of concern. The incubation for the virus is a key element here because symptoms and positive tests do not show up immediately after exposure and could take several days, even a week to reveal themselves.

The Cardinals are following a path blazed most recently by Austin Gomber. Through contact tracing the Cardinals had evidence that Gomber had been exposed to teammates who had the virus because of where he sat on the team plane. Gomber was placed on the COVID-19 IL despite never testing positive for the virus. He went through individual workouts at Busch while the team was on the road, and he had daily testing to assure he was negative.

He rejoined the team within a week of initial concerns.

The Cardinals had a doubleheader Tuesday, and after leaving the ballpark Oviedo came in contact with an individual who then tested positive Wednesday for the virus.

Mozeliak said the team is comfortable that Oviedo did not “break protocols.”