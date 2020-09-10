Cardinals place Oviedo in quarantine; rookie had contact with person who tested positive for COVID-1

The Cardinals believe they moved swiftly enough to prevent the introduction of coronavirus concerns into the clubhouse for a second time this season and will now await encouraging news on the health of a rookie pitcher who has been quarantined from the team.
After he was exposed Tuesday evening to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19, starter Johan Oviedo was placed on the injured list Thursday morning.
He had been in self-isolation since Wednesday.
Oviedo has not tested positive for the virus, and he has not shown any of the symptoms associated with the virus. The righthander, who has forced his way into the rotation and been a key to the team’s survival in the past two weeks, did not have any contact with the team or his teammates after the exposure or the individual’s positive test.
“No contact with the team,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “We’re not even remotely concerned with that. Zero concerns about the actual club.”
The Cardinals’ doubleheader against Detroit started without delay Thursday.
Oviedo, 22, has made four starts for the Cardinals, two of them coming against the Cubs. He turned a couple of spot starts into a recurring role in the rotation, and this past week he had to pitch around the foibles of the fielders to get through a solid 4 2/3 innings at Wrigley Field. In his four starts, Oviedo has thrown 19 1/3 innings and struck out 11 against 17 hits and eight walks. He has a 4.66 ERA, and the rookie is still seeking his first win.
The Cardinals were already discussing whether Carlos Martinez would leapfrog Oviedo in the rotation and start Sunday against Cincinnati. That seems likely now with the possibility that Oviedo could be cleared from COVID-19 protocols by Monday.
He is being tested daily to determine the level of concern. The incubation for the virus is a key element here because symptoms and positive tests do not show up immediately after exposure and could take several days, even a week to reveal themselves.
The Cardinals are following a path blazed most recently by Austin Gomber. Through contact tracing the Cardinals had evidence that Gomber had been exposed to teammates who had the virus because of where he sat on the team plane. Gomber was placed on the COVID-19 IL despite never testing positive for the virus. He went through individual workouts at Busch while the team was on the road, and he had daily testing to assure he was negative.
He rejoined the team within a week of initial concerns.
The Cardinals had a doubleheader Tuesday, and after leaving the ballpark Oviedo came in contact with an individual who then tested positive Wednesday for the virus.
Mozeliak said the team is comfortable that Oviedo did not “break protocols.”
The team’s experience with an outbreak that led to 10 players testing positive for the virus and a total of 18 members getting the infection has made them increasingly conservative with their policies and reaction to potential exposure away from the ballpark. The team, for example, often has players who won’t be used or are inactive for the game leave the ballpark, and the Oviedo decision mirrored the one the team made with Gomber once the contact tracing was clear.
“The same thing will be done here,” Mozeliak said. “Fingers are crossed that he did not get it. We have to be ultra-cautious given the sensitivity of what we’ve been through, and we’ve got to try to continue playing baseball.”
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.