Cardinals planning trip to Chicago to resume season Saturday vs. White Sox, pending test results

While still determining when they can next gather as a group and if they'll be asked to go straight from quarantine to competition, the Cardinals are planning to hit the road to Chicago on Friday and could resume their season as early as Saturday against the White Sox, test results permitting.

The Cardinals' scheduled game against the White Sox on Friday is expected to be postponed. That game could be shifted to Saturday or Sunday for a doubleheader as the Cardinals begin a six-day stay in the Windy City.

The Cardinals are considering driving the team to Chicago, an MLB source confirmed.

The Cardinals would also try to make up at least one of the postponed games against the Cubs with a doubleheader in the three-day series against the Cubs scheduled to start Monday at Wrigley Field.

As of Saturday, the season will have 44 days remaining and the Cardinals have 55 games to play. The commissioner's office said this past week it is unlikely the Cardinals will play their full schedule. One scenario would be to play 49 games in 44 days to reach 54 for the season. An additional two doubleheaders and the Cardinals could play 51 games in 44 days and possibly get all of their NL Central games in.