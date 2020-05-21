Cardinals pledge to pay employees through June, begin controlled reopening of Jupiter, Busch facilities to players

Within a week, there could be baseball activities in Busch Stadium as the Cardinals begin the controlled and limited reopening of facilities in St. Louis and Jupiter, Fla., for player workouts.

The Cardinals opened their Roger Dean Stadium complex for baseball activities Thursday and expect to have staggered, small-group workouts for players as Major League Baseball and the players' union continue to negotiate how and when the 2020 regular season will resume. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said the Cardinals are taking cues from local policies and CDC guidelines as they open the facility for players, mostly two at a time, to use the baseball facilities to play catch or throw a bullpen.

The first day of availability was Thursday and outfielder Harrison Bader went to the facility at Roger Dean Stadium. Others are expected to begin scheduling workouts.

Next week, the Cardinals plan to have scheduled and limited availability of workouts at Busch Stadium for the players who are in St. Louis, like infielders Paul DeJong, Kolten Wong, and Tommy Edman.