Cardinals' postseason chances are simple — win to get in and root for Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The phrase obviously kicked around in conversations between Cardinals on this road trip and repeated in comments this past week from all socially distant corners of the clubhouse was best captured by reliever Ryan Helsley.
“We have our destiny in our own hands,” he said. “However we play is where we’re going to be.”
Manager Mike Shildt referenced the destiny in their grip.
Center fielder Harrison Bader echoed that sentiment.
And they’re not wrong.
Mostly.
The Cardinals’ thud Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium, losing 12-3 to Kansas City, dropped their record to 27-26, and for the sixth time this season they lost when they had a chance to get three games better than .500. Cincinnati gained a game on the Cardinals. The Brewers and Cubs kept pace with the Cardinals. And the San Francisco Giants, way out west but not out of sight, gained a game on the Cardinals, should it come to that.
Entering the final five games they have scheduled in the next four days, the Cardinals could finish anywhere from the NL Central champ to flying to Detroit for a doubleheader to pondering 2021, their COVID-19 season over.
They control their postseason “destiny” in the sense that if they win all five games, they’ll head to the postseason either as the division’s second-place team or its winner. But lose one game and it’s dicey. Lose two and Detroit looms. Lose three, destiny slips loose.
“We were optimistic and always have been,” Shildt said late Wednesday night before flying back to St. Louis. “We do have our destiny in our own hands. We just came off of a 13-game, 10-day road trip with a winning record (7-6). So we’ve got to feel good about that. And we’ve got our destiny in our hands. I do feel good about it.”
The Cardinals host the Brewers for a five-game, four-day series to close out their season, unless the games at Detroit are necessary Monday. The Cardinals did some subtle prep for the Brewers series in Kansas City as reliever Alex Reyes warmed up but was not used, primed to appear in as many as three games if needed over the weekend.
Winning the series might be enough to claim a postseason berth.
Might be.
Entering Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals had a hold on the fifth seed into the National League playoffs. Four teams from the NL Central were poised for berths based on the standings and tiebreakers. The Cubs would go in as the division champs, and the Reds and Brewers were both holding wild-card berths. The Brewers had theirs by virtue of their division record, which broke the tie with the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers’ loss to the Reds coupled with the Giants’ victory against the Rockies re-sorted the standings and revealed how turbulent they could be in the coming days.
Here is the rundown of the NL Central teams with a playoff chance and the three teams outside the division also jockeying for the final four of eight berths, complete with the opponents remaining:
- Cubs (32-24): Lost Wednesday. 1 at Pittsburgh, 3 at White Sox.
- Cardinals (27-26): Lost Wednesday. 5 vs. Brewers.
- Reds (29-28): Won Wednesday. 3 at Minnesota.
- Brewers (27-28): Lost Wednesday. 5 at Cardinals.
- Giants (28-27): Won Wednesday. 1 vs. Colorado, 4 vs. San Diego.
- Marlins (28-28): Lost Wednesday. 1 at Atlanta, 3 at Yankees.
- Phillies (28-29): Won Wednesday. 3 at Tampa Bay.
The Cubs can still get to 36 wins, and as of Thursday morning they must get to 35 wins to assure the division title ahead of the Cardinals. The Cardinals can top out at 32 wins with their current schedule, but if it’s necessary to determine the division title or their postseason berth they’ll play a doubleheader Monday at Comerica Park. If they win out, that’s 34-26.
The Brewers and Reds can each only max out at 32 wins.
The Brewers would do so at the Cardinals’ expense.
The Cardinals can simplify things for them and the NL by winning the series against the Brewers, just going 3-2 on the weekend. That would put the Cardinals at 30-28, leave the Brewers at 29-, and force the Reds to win the series at Minnesota to outpace the Cardinals. If Cincinnati goes 1-2 vs. the Twins, then the Cardinals, in this scenario, would win the division’s second seed and not need to go to Detroit to do so. They would match the Reds with 30 wins and Cardinals hold the tiebreaker with a 6-4 record against Cincy this season. If they finish second in the NL Central, it doesn’t matter how their record compares to the Giants, Phillies or Marlins because second in the division is an automatic berth.
That’s the most direct route for the Cardinals to get in the postseason and avoid the visit to Detroit: Cheer for the Twins and win the series for the Brewers.
So destiny is in their hands – with Minnesota as spotter.
Another way to look at this is:
• If Cardinals win five ... they finish 32-26 and only go to Detroit to win the division if Cubs got 2-2 or worse in coming days.
• If Cardinals win four ... they finish -27 and Reds must sweep Twins to finish ahead. Cubs must go 2-2 to assure title*.
• If Cardinals win three ... they finish 30-28 and Reds must go 2-1 vs. Twins to finish ahead.
• If Cardinals win two ... they’ll be 29-29, Brewers finish 30-30, and Reds must go 1-2 to keep pace, and off to Detroit the Cardinals go unless all three are in the playoffs.
• If Cardinals win one ... they’ll be 28-30, Brewers finish -29, and Reds can lose all three games in Minnesota and have a game on the Cardinals until they go to Detroit.
• If Cardinals do not win a game ... they’ll be 27-, Brewers will be 32-28, and that trip to Detroit may not be necessary because 29 wins won’t get them anywhere.
* In this scenario, the Cardinals would finish -27, and have the two games in Detroit to get to 33-27. If the Cubs go 1-3 in their coming four games, they'll finish 33-27. The season series with the Cardinals is tied, 5-5, so the tiebreaker would be division record. The Cardinals would have a 23-17 record, and the Cubs would at best have the same thing. So, recent record would win, and Cardinals would have the edge. Complex for sure.
After the head-to-head tiebreaker, if teams played each other, is the division record, and the Cardinals are positioned well there, if they win the series against Milwaukee. The Giants improved to 17-18 after their win Wednesday. The Cardinals are 19-16 with five games remaining vs. a division rival, and the Reds are done, at 21-19. The Cubs have one division game remaining and they are 22-17. The Cardinals went 5-5 against the Cubs, so if they finish in a tie, that division record will determine the division winner, and the Cardinals will likely have to have a better division record than the Cubs to match their overall record.
The division winner hosts the first round of the postseason.
For the Cardinals, this weekend is simply a race for . Then it won’t matter what Cincinnati does and likely won’t necessitate a trip to Detroit because Milwaukee will have been dispatched. It would take a clean sweep by the teams in other divisions to keep pace.
If they get there, to , destiny was indeed in their hands.
Thirty might do it. Thirty-one does.
“The biggest thing in this game, which is comes so rarely, is having the ability to control your own destiny,” Bader said, the phrase surfacing again Wednesday. “Obviously we’re aware of how tight the race is. It always is in this division. That hasn’t fazed us. It didn’t faze us last year. Definitely not fazing us this year. We are aware of what we have ahead of us.”
