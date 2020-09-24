Cardinals' postseason chances are simple — win to get in and root for Twins

That’s the most direct route for the Cardinals to get in the postseason and avoid the visit to Detroit: Cheer for the Twins and win the series for the Brewers.

So destiny is in their hands – with Minnesota as spotter.

Another way to look at this is:

• If Cardinals win five ... they finish 32-26 and only go to Detroit to win the division if Cubs got 2-2 or worse in coming days.

• If Cardinals win four ... they finish -27 and Reds must sweep Twins to finish ahead. Cubs must go 2-2 to assure title*.

• If Cardinals win three ... they finish 30-28 and Reds must go 2-1 vs. Twins to finish ahead.

• If Cardinals win two ... they’ll be 29-29, Brewers finish 30-30, and Reds must go 1-2 to keep pace, and off to Detroit the Cardinals go unless all three are in the playoffs.

• If Cardinals win one ... they’ll be 28-30, Brewers finish -29, and Reds can lose all three games in Minnesota and have a game on the Cardinals until they go to Detroit.

• If Cardinals do not win a game ... they’ll be 27-, Brewers will be 32-28, and that trip to Detroit may not be necessary because 29 wins won’t get them anywhere.