Cardinals prized lefty Liberatore, acquired from Rays, feels pressure from 'looking in the mirror' not watching Arozarena shine

JUPITER, Fla. — When that call comes that tells prospect Matthew Liberatore to race to St. Louis and join the Cardinals for his major-league debut, he’ll have already had a dress rehearsal.
It won’t be the first time he’s faced big leaguers at Busch Stadium.
As one of the perks of being at the Cardinals’ alternate site camp this past year, Liberatore was shuttled to St. Louis to pitch personal batting practice to two Cardinals making their way back from COVID-19, All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. At Busch. Liberatore gave each righthanded hitter about five or six game-speed at-bats to help them get ready to bounce back into the Cardinals’ lineup.
“I got to face a lot of guys that I wouldn’t have gotten to face throughout a regular season,” Liberatore said. “And because of that I also got a lot of feedback I wouldn’t have gotten facing guys on other teams.”
He had plenty of chances to compare himself against hitters.
Comparing him to a hitter – that’s for others to do.
“I watched a lot of the postseason,” Liberatore said Wednesday. “I did watch Arozarena.”
Randy Arozarena stormed the postseason and reset records galore while helping the Tampa Bay Rays to the American League pennant and the World Series. Nine months earlier, that same Randy Arozarena, had been the other outfielder in the deal that sent Jose Martinez to the Rays for a return that centered on Liberatore. The Cardinals were trying to improve their prospect depth from the left side, the Rays wanted Martinez’s bat against lefties in the AL East, and Arozarena sweetened their return. He had been overlooked for playing time with the Cardinals – and when he got it … surged.
Arozarena hit his 10th home run of the postseason in Game 6 of the World Series, and in 20 playoff games he hit .377/.442/.831 with 19 runs and 14 RBIs. He reset postseason records for hits, home runs, and total bases. He broke David Freese’s record of 50 total bases in one postseason in the same number of games Freese played, and then rumbled on for 64 total bases. Arozarena tied Freese’s 2011 postseason record with 14 extra-bases. And throughout grew the online chorus that the Cardinals had traded away the outfield bat they craved.
Imagine the pressure to perform on the prospect they got in return.
And then forget it – because Liberatore does not sense it.
“I don’t feel any added pressure on me or added expectations because of the way he performed,” Liberatore said. “Coming from the Rays, too, I wanted to see how they performed in the postseason games. I don’t really feel like it ever crossed my mind like, ‘Oh, that’s the guy I got traded for.’ I have expectations that I have to live up to. At the end of the day, my competition is my myself. I wish him all the best. I want to see him go out there and have success and when it comes to what I need to take care of I’m looking in the mirror every day and competing against that guy.”
Arozarena remains a rookie entering this season, and both he and Liberatore have been lauded in recent prospect rankings. Arozarena, 25, is the 17th-best prospect in baseball according to Baseball America and he ranks No. 34 (MLB.com) and No. 20 (Baseball Prospectus) in other industry rankings. Liberatore, at age 21, ranks 46th according to Baseball America and No. 37 and No. 43 in the other two rankings.
The lefty has above average velocity and a mindbender curveball that the Cardinals believe he can ride to the majors as early as 2021. Officials with the team have said they would not be “surprised” if Liberatore or Thompson contributed in the majors at some point in the coming year because of their skills and how they performed at the alternate site. Liberatore last pitched in a game in 2019 for the Rays’ Class A club, and he has only 78 1/3 innings above the rookie-ball level. In 2019, Liberatore went 6-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 16 games (15 starts), and he did so as a teenager, one of the youngest starting pitchers in the Midwest League.
While he did not pitch in a game this past year, Liberatore has consistently said he may have gotten more out of the alternate-site camp because of its repetition.
“I think we got a chance to see what it was like to pitch in a 162-game season,” said Liberatore, who has been assigned No. 52. “In the sense of in a regular season, you’re going to face guys eight, nine, 10 times throughout the course of a year, and we kind of got to experience that a little bit facing the same guys every single day, every single five days when we would start. Had to learn how to make those adjustments and change up my sequencing and location and all that kind of stuff.
“I couldn’t just go out there and say, ‘Standard lefty. I’m just going to throw him a curveball,’” Liberatore continued. “Because that’s what he saw the past three at-bats. I feel like it was a really good opportunity to get a feel for what it’s like facing guys that many times throughout a season, which is something I haven’t done yet.”
That list of things he has not done is getting shorter by the day.
A Grapefruit League start could be forthcoming. A promotion to the majors could be on the horizon. And on Wednesday he was part of the group that claimed the championship in the Cardinals’ annual PFP (Pitchers’ Fielding Practice) Tournament. Miles Mikolas drafted Liberatore to bring some youth and bounce to his fivesome, and Team Miles bested the teams captained by Carlos Martinez and Jack Flaherty for the overall title. The reward could be a day off later in spring camp. It’s a perk reward earned in the way Liberatore’s rise will ultimately be measured – against his peers off the mound, not an outfielder on a hot streak.
“At the end of the day, my goal is to give the best (with this) opportunity,” Liberatore said. “That’s probably my biggest personal goal. Come to spring, try to prove what I’m about.”