Cardinals prized lefty Liberatore, acquired from Rays, feels pressure from 'looking in the mirror' not watching Arozarena shine

The lefty has above average velocity and a mindbender curveball that the Cardinals believe he can ride to the majors as early as 2021. Officials with the team have said they would not be “surprised” if Liberatore or Thompson contributed in the majors at some point in the coming year because of their skills and how they performed at the alternate site. Liberatore last pitched in a game in 2019 for the Rays’ Class A club, and he has only 78 1/3 innings above the rookie-ball level. In 2019, Liberatore went 6-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 16 games (15 starts), and he did so as a teenager, one of the youngest starting pitchers in the Midwest League.

While he did not pitch in a game this past year, Liberatore has consistently said he may have gotten more out of the alternate-site camp because of its repetition.

“I think we got a chance to see what it was like to pitch in a 162-game season,” said Liberatore, who has been assigned No. 52. “In the sense of in a regular season, you’re going to face guys eight, nine, 10 times throughout the course of a year, and we kind of got to experience that a little bit facing the same guys every single day, every single five days when we would start. Had to learn how to make those adjustments and change up my sequencing and location and all that kind of stuff.